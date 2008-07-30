Officials to meet with media

PITTSBURGH — For the seventh straight year, NFL Officials will meet with Pittsburgh's local media, including print, radio and television, in attendance at the Steelers' training camp this year. This year's meeting will take place on Friday, August 1, at 1 p.m. in Benedict Hall on the campus of Saint Vincent College.

The purpose of the meeting is for the media to understand and to be aware of the upcoming changes and rules for the 2008 season. A video highlighting the new rules and the points of emphasis will be shown, and a question-and-answer session between the media and NFL Officials will follow.