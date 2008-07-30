Officials to meet with media

Jul 30, 2008 at 12:54 PM

NFL OFFICIALS TO MEET WITH LOCAL MEDIA AT TRAINING CAMP

PITTSBURGH —For the seventh straight year, NFL Officials will meet with Pittsburgh's local media, including print, radio and television, in attendance at the Steelers' training camp this year. This year's meeting will take place on Friday, August 1, at 1 p.m. in Benedict Hall on the campus of Saint Vincent College.

The purpose of the meeting is for the media to understand and to be aware of the upcoming changes and rules for the 2008 season. A video highlighting the new rules and the points of emphasis will be shown, and a question-and-answer session between the media and NFL Officials will follow.

30

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Coming back strong

T.J. Watt fought back from a pectoral injury in 2022 and now his sights are set on the team building on how they finished out the year

news

Boykin wants to carry on the tradition

Miles Boykin takes great pride in where his family has come from and where they are today

news

Steelers position-by-position: Tight end

Freiermuth an emerging star after two seasons in the NFL

news

Asked and Answered: Feb. 7

Having a veteran backup QB behind a young starter is wise, and Trubisky is the best option

Advertising