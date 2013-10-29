Offensive linemen not ruled out for Sunday

Despite losing three offensive linemen during the Raiders game last Sunday, none of them were ruled out for this week's game against the New England Patriots.

Coach Mike Tomlin expects guards David DeCastro, Ramon Foster and Guy Whimper to get work in practice this week, which will eventually determine whether or not they play Sunday. But the door is still open.

DeCastro suffered an ankle injury and will be limited in the early part of the week. If he is unable to start, Tomlin said it's likely they would go with Whimper, who suffered a hyper-extended knee against the Raiders, or Cody Wallace rather than move Kelvin Beachum from his left tackle spot. Beachum did move to guard against the Raiders, but it was due to having only five healthy offensive linemen at the time.

"Whimper and Wallace are strong candidates," said Tomlin. "We like what Beachum is doing at left tackle. We'll deal with that as it comes up. We are not resigned to the fact that DeCastro is not going to play. We are going to give him an opportunity to do so."

Foster suffered a concussion against the Raiders, and while he has been cleared to practice the team will take all necessary precautions this week.

"We'll let that practice participation dictate where we go with him," said Tomlin. "With that concussion we'll do what is appropriate like we always do."

Rookie receiver Markus Wheaton, who has missed the last three games with a broken finger, could get a look in practice this week.

"He is being evaluated for his level of participation not only in the game this week, but in practice," said Tomlin. "We'll see where he is."

Linebacker Lawrence Timmons played Sunday with a broken hand and Tomlin said he will continue to move forward working with the injury.