No. 75 turns 70

The Steelers would go on to defeat the Chargers in San Diego the next weekend to finish at 11-3 and win the first championship of any kind in franchise history. But the Browns finished 10-4 that year, only one-game behind. If the Steelers had succumbed to their injuries and bad luck and lost in Houston that day and also finished 10-4, the Browns held the tiebreaker edge with a better record within the division.

Think about that for a minute. No division title. Instead of a game against Oakland at Three Rivers Stadium to open the 1972 postseason, the Steelers, as a Wild Card, would have had to face the undefeated Miami Dolphins in the Orange Bowl. That means no Immaculate Reception. And if that event didn't take place, who knows how many, if any, Lombardi trophies would be lined up in the Steelers' practice facility today.

Cornerstone. Linchpin. Those are architectural and mechanical words for things without which the building will collapse and the widget will fail. In the world of professional sports, that's what Joe Greene was for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. If Joe Greene hadn't been Joe Greene that Sunday in Houston, on that Sunday when his coaches and teammates needed somebody to step up and be their champion, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not become what we know today as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some version, maybe, but a lesser version for sure.

The Steelers honored their champion today with a gesture that speaks loudly primarily because of how infrequently they have done it. The franchise is officially retiring No. 75.

"Joe Greene is a special guy and has been a special person since I've known him," said Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney. "He came to the Steelers in 1969, and along with our new coach, Chuck Noll, they worked together really well to make the commitment that we were going to win. From the time they both came, our efforts reflected a changed culture. We just showed that we were going to be all right. And we went on to have the best football team, I think, that ever played, and certainly the best defense. Joe Greene anchored that from his position on the defensive line."

Greene is much more than that one 1972 game against the Oilers in the Astrodome. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time first-team All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection. Joe Greene led the 1972 Steelers with 11 sacks, and then in 1974, which ended with their first Lombardi Trophy, he had nine sacks and an interception during the regular season, and then another interception and a fumble recovery in Super Bowl IX.

"A special guy, and special in all ways, from the things that he accomplished to the way he conducted himself," said Dan Rooney. "You can put in the statistics, as far as the sacks and when he made the Pro Bowls and won some of those awards, but the bottom line is Joe Greene, as a player and a leader and a guy only concerned about winning, was a special guy."