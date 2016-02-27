Nkendiche's blindside; Tyler's tough day

Nkemdiche's turn at the podium here on Friday was going to be his time to explain that night in Atlanta when he either jumped out of a hotel room window or fell off a ledge, whether he was under the influence of synthetic marijuana or not, and in general what was going on that night in December 2015 that ended with him being hospitalized and then arrested and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession after 12 marijuana blunts were found in the hotel room, according to the police citation.

Certainly, Nkemdiche was tutored for what he was going to face from the media, and certainly it is reasonable to expect he was prepared for the questions he absolutely was going to get from NFL teams during the 15-minute interview sessions that are such a big part of every Combine.

So anyway, Nkemdiche started out OK, with this being his answer to the first question about it: "It was a rash decision by me. Uncharacteristic. That's not who I am. That's not what I stand for. That's not what my family stands for. It was embarrassing for me and my whole family, the Ole Miss family. I tell them that's not the kind of player they're getting. They're getting a straight-forward player. I'm never going to return to that. I'm just moving forward and embracing this moment."

Maybe he then was lulled into a false sense of security with a line of questioning that veered off the specifics of that night, before taking a hard-right turn back onto Reality Boulevard with, "Were there any other teammates with you that night in Atlanta?"

"Ummmm ... yeah Laremy was there."

And there's the flag for the personal foul, because "Laremy" refers to teammate Laremy Tunsil, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle who has a chance – or at least he seemed to have a chance before Nkemdiche took the podium – to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Now, every time Tunsil is interviewed by a team during the final days of this Combine or on pre-draft visits, he's going to be asked if it was his weed in that hotel room.