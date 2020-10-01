NFL: Steelers-Titans to be rescheduled

Oct 01, 2020 at 09:32 AM

The NFL issued the following statement on Thursday morning:

The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today. An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.

The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.

