NFL: Steelers, Browns fined; Garrett, Ogunjobi, Pouncey suspended

The following is the statement released by the NFL on Friday:

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000 and three players – Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey – have been suspended without pay for their actions in Thursday night's game.

Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely – at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason – and must meet with the commissioner's office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount. Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.

Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area.