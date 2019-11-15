NFL: Steelers, Browns fined; Garrett, Ogunjobi, Pouncey suspended

Nov 15, 2019 at 12:05 PM

The following is the statement released by the NFL on Friday:

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000 and three players – Cleveland's Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey – have been suspended without pay for their actions in Thursday night's game.

Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely – at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason – and must meet with the commissioner's office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount. Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.

Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting, including punching and kicking an opponent.

Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount for unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.

Additional discipline for other players will be forthcoming through the standard accountability process, including those players that left the bench to enter the fight area.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspensions may be appealed within three business days. Appeals are heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Related Content

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Donnie Shell autographed football

news

Lolley adds to Steelers content efforts

Longtime Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley will serve as Contributing Writer/Editor on the Steelers media platforms

news

Steelers launch Small Business Spotlight program

Steelers, PNC Bank launch Small Business Spotlight program to support women's financial equality

news

Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

The Steelers will retire Franco Harris' number '32' in a halftime ceremony on December 24

news

YinzChat '22 season kicks off today!

Steelers Nation can now play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game

news

Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The first Steelers depth chart of the 2022 season was released

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the Steelers 53-man roster

news

Steelers add Morehouse in new role

David Morehouse will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives as the Senior Advisor to the President

news

Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain

Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk

news

Steelers & Acrisure announce partnership for stadium naming rights

The team announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers announce '22 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2022 season - including the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Immaculate Reception - on Thursday

news

Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III

Advertising