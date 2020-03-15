NFL statement on CBA approval

Mar 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM

The NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement was ratified by NFL players after the voting deadline on Saturday night.

After the vote totals were released on Sunday morning, the NFL issued the statement below.

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the ratification of the new CBA:

We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.

The NFLPA also issued the following statement on Sunday morning.

Statement from NFLPA on the ratification of the new CBA:

NFL players have voted to approve ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959. This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results.

