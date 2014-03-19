NFL Competition Committee rule proposals

NFL Owners will vote on these rule proposals at the league's annual meetings.
Rule proposals
- Rule to increase number of Active List players for regular-season games played on a day other than Sunday or Monday (excluding the opening weekend of the season) from 46 players to 49 players.
- Rule to raise the Practice Squad limit from eight to 10 players.
- Rule to permit clubs to trade players prior to the start of the League Year.
- Rule to eliminate roster cut-down from 90-75 players (during preseason) – would go from 90 to 53.
- Rule to permit more than one player to return to the Active List from the club's Reserved/Injured List.
- Rule to permit each club to time/test at its facility 10 players who attended the NFL Combine; also permits clubs to attend timing and testing session at another club's facility that involves three or more draft-eligible players.
- Rule to move kickoffs to the 40-yard line.
- Rule to subject personal foul penalties to instant replay review.
- Rule to eliminate overtime periods in preseason games.
- Rule to extend the goal posts an additional five feet above the cross bar (from 30 feet to 35 feet).
- Rule to move the line of scrimmage for PATs to the defensive team's 25-yard line.
- Rule to put fixed cameras on all boundary lines.
- Rule to permit a coach to challenge any officials' decision except scoring plays and turnovers.
- Rule to permit Home Team to open a closed roof and/or wall at halftime.
- Rule to make rolling up on the side of the legs of a defender illegal.
- Rule to allow the referee to consult with members of the NFL Officiating Department replay reviews.
- Rule to expand reviewable plays to include the recovery a loose ball in the field of play.
- Rule that will keep the game clock running after a quarterback sack outside of two minutes remaining in either half.
- Rule that states pass interference can occur at any spot beyond the line of scrimmage, instead of more than one yard beyond the line of scrimmage.
- Rule that changes the spot of enforcement for defensive fouls committed behind the line of scrimmage to the previous spot.
- Rule to adjust the time of roster reduction to 53 players to 4:00 p.m., New York time, from 6:00 p.m., New York time, on the Saturday of the fourth preseason week in years where no preseason games are scheduled for that Friday.