NFL Competition Committee rule proposals

Mar 19, 2014 at 10:05 AM

NFL Owners will vote on these rule proposals at the league's annual meetings.

Rule proposals

  • Rule to increase number of Active List players for regular-season games played on a day other than Sunday or Monday (excluding the opening weekend of the season) from 46 players to 49 players.
  • Rule to raise the Practice Squad limit from eight to 10 players.
  • Rule to permit clubs to trade players prior to the start of the League Year.
  • Rule to eliminate roster cut-down from 90-75 players (during preseason) – would go from 90 to 53.
  • Rule to permit more than one player to return to the Active List from the club's Reserved/Injured List.
  • Rule to permit each club to time/test at its facility 10 players who attended the NFL Combine; also permits clubs to attend timing and testing session at another club's facility that involves three or more draft-eligible players.
  • Rule to move kickoffs to the 40-yard line.
  • Rule to subject personal foul penalties to instant replay review.
  • Rule to eliminate overtime periods in preseason games.
  • Rule to extend the goal posts an additional five feet above the cross bar (from 30 feet to 35 feet).
  • Rule to move the line of scrimmage for PATs to the defensive team's 25-yard line.
  • Rule to put fixed cameras on all boundary lines.
  • Rule to permit a coach to challenge any officials' decision except scoring plays and turnovers.
  • Rule to permit Home Team to open a closed roof and/or wall at halftime.
  • Rule to make rolling up on the side of the legs of a defender illegal.
  • Rule to allow the referee to consult with members of the NFL Officiating Department replay reviews.
  • Rule to expand reviewable plays to include the recovery a loose ball in the field of play.
  • Rule that will keep the game clock running after a quarterback sack outside of two minutes remaining in either half.
  • Rule that states pass interference can occur at any spot beyond the line of scrimmage, instead of more than one yard beyond the line of scrimmage.
  • Rule that changes the spot of enforcement for defensive fouls committed behind the line of scrimmage to the previous spot.
  • Rule to adjust the time of roster reduction to 53 players to 4:00 p.m., New York time, from 6:00 p.m., New York time, on the Saturday of the fourth preseason week in years where no preseason games are scheduled for that Friday.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers 2023 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2023 opponents are determined

news

Mitchell retires; leaves a lasting legacy

Assistant head coach John Mitchell announced his retirement after 29 seasons in black and gold

news

Steelers launch map within NFL Zone on Fortnite

The Steelers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative

news

Jackson returns to practice

William Jackson III returned to practice on Thursday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Updated Steelers postseason scenario

The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Kenny Pickett autographed football

news

Steelers-Browns game time announced

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

news

'The Standard' to air on Friday night

Don't miss the debut of the next edition of "The Standard" on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Steelers digital and social platforms

news

Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers-Ravens game on New Year's Day game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

news

Harris public viewing information

The Steelers will remember the life of the late Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday

news

An 'Immaculate' Anniversary

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the greatest play in NFL history

Advertising