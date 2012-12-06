NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers Host NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships

Dec 06, 2012 at 01:00 AM

*WHO:             *NFL Punt, Pass & Kick qualifiers, ages 6-15, from across Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

*WHAT:          *Young football fans will compete in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships on Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Steelers Indoor Practice Facility.

Competition in five age divisions for both boys and girls begins at 9 a.m. with the top scorer in each group crowned team champion and eligible for the National Championships, which will be held during an NFC playoff game. All participants launch one punt, one pass and one kick with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The top four scorers in each age group from around the country will qualify as national finalists.

All competitors will be recognized when competition ends, scheduled for 10 a.m.

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick, which began in 1961, is the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competition.  NFL stars, including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks TROY AIKMAN and DAN MARINO, competed in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick program as youngsters.

*WHEN:          *9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9

*WHERE:        *Steelers Indoor Practice Facility, UPMC Sports Performance Complex, Pittsburgh, Pa.

CONTACTS: Lisa Fogarty, lisa@nflppk.com

The following is a list of participants in the Pittsburgh Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships:

Girls 6-7

Boys 6-7

Mallory Daly, Pittsburgh

Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport

Gabrielle Reep, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Chase Depew, Renfrew

Macie Mallory, Charleston, W.Va.

John Zemrose, Northern Cambria

Lauryn Speicher, Monaca

Samuel Donnelly, Terra Alta, W.Va.

Girls 8-9

Boys 8-9

Madeline Cecere, Windber

Chase Rosing, Pittsburgh

Lyda Sandy, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Nicholas Egnot, Uniontown

Lillian Rockwell, Pittsburgh

Evan Jackson, Indiana

Paige DeGreen, Butler

Zach McMillen, Cabot

Girls 10-11

Boys 10-11

Sophia Parlock, Hutington, W.Va.

Adam Cecere, Windber

Emily Riggs, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Joshua Stevens, Coudersport

Lauren Galbreath, Butler

Max Shaw, Jefferson Hills

Savannah McWilliams, Franklin Park

Justin Parsons, Elkins, W.Va.

Girls 12-13

Boys 12-13

Hannah Pribanic, Pittsburgh

Dan Hutchinson, Tarentum

Kayley Burke, Altoona

Liam Giger, Jefferson Hills

Molly Saylor, South Park

Derek Orndorff, Mill Run

Katlyn Wiltrout, Mill Run

Nate Liscum, Lewisburg

Girls 14-15

Boys 14-15

Eliza Cochran, Allison Park

Troy Jelinek, Cranberry Twp.

Lexi Lindrose, Johnstown

Holton Hockaday, Upper St. Clair

Claudia Komondor, North Huntington

Cason Kessinger, Huntington, W.Va.

Sara Sambach, McClure

Evan Suppa, Warren

