NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers Host NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships

*WHO: *NFL Punt, Pass & Kick qualifiers, ages 6-15, from across Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
*WHAT: *Young football fans will compete in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships on Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Steelers Indoor Practice Facility.
Competition in five age divisions for both boys and girls begins at 9 a.m. with the top scorer in each group crowned team champion and eligible for the National Championships, which will be held during an NFC playoff game. All participants launch one punt, one pass and one kick with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The top four scorers in each age group from around the country will qualify as national finalists.
All competitors will be recognized when competition ends, scheduled for 10 a.m.
NFL Punt, Pass and Kick, which began in 1961, is the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competition. NFL stars, including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks TROY AIKMAN and DAN MARINO, competed in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick program as youngsters.
*WHEN: *9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 9
*WHERE: *Steelers Indoor Practice Facility, UPMC Sports Performance Complex, Pittsburgh, Pa.
CONTACTS: Lisa Fogarty, lisa@nflppk.com
The following is a list of participants in the Pittsburgh Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships:
|
Girls 6-7
|
Boys 6-7
|
Mallory Daly, Pittsburgh
|
Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport
|
Gabrielle Reep, Bridgeport, W.Va.
|
Chase Depew, Renfrew
|
Macie Mallory, Charleston, W.Va.
|
John Zemrose, Northern Cambria
|
Lauryn Speicher, Monaca
|
Samuel Donnelly, Terra Alta, W.Va.
|
|
|
Girls 8-9
|
Boys 8-9
|
Madeline Cecere, Windber
|
Chase Rosing, Pittsburgh
|
Lyda Sandy, Bridgeport, W.Va.
|
Nicholas Egnot, Uniontown
|
Lillian Rockwell, Pittsburgh
|
Evan Jackson, Indiana
|
Paige DeGreen, Butler
|
Zach McMillen, Cabot
|
|
|
Girls 10-11
|
Boys 10-11
|
Sophia Parlock, Hutington, W.Va.
|
Adam Cecere, Windber
|
Emily Riggs, Bridgeport, W.Va.
|
Joshua Stevens, Coudersport
|
Lauren Galbreath, Butler
|
Max Shaw, Jefferson Hills
|
Savannah McWilliams, Franklin Park
|
Justin Parsons, Elkins, W.Va.
|
|
|
Girls 12-13
|
Boys 12-13
|
Hannah Pribanic, Pittsburgh
|
Dan Hutchinson, Tarentum
|
Kayley Burke, Altoona
|
Liam Giger, Jefferson Hills
|
Molly Saylor, South Park
|
Derek Orndorff, Mill Run
|
Katlyn Wiltrout, Mill Run
|
Nate Liscum, Lewisburg
|
|
|
Girls 14-15
|
Boys 14-15
|
Eliza Cochran, Allison Park
|
Troy Jelinek, Cranberry Twp.
|
Lexi Lindrose, Johnstown
|
Holton Hockaday, Upper St. Clair
|
Claudia Komondor, North Huntington
|
Cason Kessinger, Huntington, W.Va.
|
Sara Sambach, McClure
|
Evan Suppa, Warren