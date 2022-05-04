Harris a hit with Steelers fans in Mexico City

Fans in Mexico have been passionate about the Steelers since the Super Bowl years, and when the Steelers played a preseason game in Mexico City in 2001, the outpouring of love and support from the fans created a long-standing commitment to continue to bring Steelers football to the fan base in various ways.

The team hosted an annual football camp in Mexico prior to the pandemic, with current and former players on hand to teach skills to fans of all ages, including holding youth clinics. In recent years groups of fans have travel from Mexico to Heinz Field for a home game, and the team hosts a welcome party for all of them to show their appreciation.

The Steelers also provide online content for their Spanish-speaking fans, with original content on the website, mobile app and Spanish social media accounts.

These are all commitments the team plans to continue and to grow, especially given the fact the team was one of nine NFL clubs granted expanded rights in Mexico as part of the League's International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program in December.