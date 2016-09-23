Moats and DeCastro co-captains for Rock Steelers Style

Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro and linebacker Arthur Moats were named co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, it was announced today.

"It is so much fun to show our other side," said Moats. "Everybody sees the football side, where we are all aggressive and in that competitive mindset. We get the opportunity to come out here and show our fashion sense, show our style. Plus the family side of it, having your family do it with you, it makes it all good. I feel like it draws us closer to the fans and vice versa."

Rock Steelers Style 2016 will take place on Friday, October 7, at Stage AE starting at 6 p.m. Steelers President Art Rooney II and wife, Greta, along with Head Coach Mike Tomlin and wife, Kiya, will serve as event chairs.

All proceeds benefit the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and Cancer Caring Center.

Moats, along with teammates Robert Golden and Sammie Coates, will appear at the Rock Steelers Style Pep Rally on Tuesday night at Ross Park Mall beginning at 6 p.m., a night that will give a preview of the fun that will take place the night of the show. Fans can come out and meet the players, enjoy great entertainment, and win prizes.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Rock Steelers Style 2016, visit: www.steelers.com/steelersstyle.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a trip to Pittsburgh for Rock Steelers Style by joining Steelers Nation Unite. One winner and a guest will receive VIP Access to Rock Steelers Style and two tickets to see the Steelers take on the Jets at Heinz Field, in addition to roundtrip airfare and a three-night stay in Downtown Pittsburgh.