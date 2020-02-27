Minkah: 'I was never a fan'

And then there were the Combine hours, or lack thereof when it came to trying to get some sleep.

"You are up at four in the morning to take a drug test that you have to wait in line for 30 minutes to take," said Fitzpatrick. "Then they keep you up until 12 at night.

"I didn't feel as tired. I wasn't too beat up. But a lot of guys, especially the day of the field events, guys were tired because they couldn't sleep because they were keeping us up and the nerves and anxiousness."

Another part of the Combine that gets the nerves going for players are the interviews. Every club submits a list of players they want to interview while they are in Indianapolis for the Combine, and some of the players end up with a long list of teams they have to sit in front of and take questions from. While Fitzpatrick didn't interview with the Steelers at the Combine, he did have some interesting interviews while there.

"They were different for each team," said Fitzpatrick. "Some teams were super laid back. Asking me questions about my family, my parents, my siblings. Others were trying to be all hard, breaking apart my film, trying to be all tough. It depends on the team. Some guys are laid back, others try to be aggressive and intimidating and see how you react. It was different for every team.

"The on-field part you can prepare for. The mental part of it is something you either have it or you don't. All of the interviews, I had 14 interviews in one night, that wasn't fun. You can't prepare for that. You either have it or you don't."

The on-field stuff. Now that is one area where you won't hear many complaints from Fitzpatrick because that is where football players are in their element.

"The actual football stuff, when we were on the field doing the drills, I had fun doing that," said Fitzpatrick. "That was fun out there. That was what we were there to do. We are football players. We are not Combine athletes. We want to go out there and play football.