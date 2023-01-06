Fitzpatrick voted Steelers MVP

He's been a big reason why the Steelers enter Week 18 tied with the Patriots for the lead league in interceptions with 18.

"There have been a lot of opportunities for me to go and get the ball this year," Fitzpatrick said. "It definitely matters. We're doing something right. We're going and getting the ball. We're not dropping money, as we call it. We're out there with tight coverage. That means our d-line and linebackers are getting after the quarterback and putting pressure on him. I think what we've been seeing the past few weeks, getting turnovers, everybody has been playing full cylinders all around the football."

Fitzpatrick also has 94 tackles, 11 pass defenses and scored the Steelers' first touchdown of the season, picking off Cincinnati's Joe Burrow in the regular season opener and returning it 31 yards for a touchdown in a 23-20 overtime upset of the Bengals in Week 1.

Fitzpatrick also blocked an extra point at the end of regulation in that game to help the Steelers get into overtime.

But it's also been difficult at times. Fitzpatrick missed one game earlier this season with a knee injury and has played through that issue.

"I think I put a lot of hard work, energy and effort in," Fitzpatrick said. "I played through a lot this year. I'm appreciative the guys -- I don't like saying I -- but what I've provided to the team, what I gave of myself to the team."

In five seasons with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has intercepted 17 passes in 60 career games, while also recording 310 tackles and scoring three defensive touchdowns. He also has four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Fitzpatrick has been voted first-team All-Pro twice and is a three-time Pro Bowl player, including getting that honor this season. Fitzpatrick was not voted to the Pro Bowl or All-Pro last season, the only time in his four seasons with the Steelers he has not received those honors.

All-Pro voting will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season.