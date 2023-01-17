Transactions

Presented by

Miller signed to one-year contract

Jan 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Miller spent the 2022 season on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.

Miller was signed to the Steelers practice squad during the 2021 season and was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the game against the Bengals at Cincinnati, finishing with one reception for two yards.

Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 50 games, starting 18, in his time with the Bears, Houston Texans and Steelers. He has 140 receptions for 1,589 yards, a 11.4-yard average, and 12 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign three to Reserve/Future Contracts

The team signed three who were on the practice squad in 2022

news

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign 10 to Reserve/Future contracts

The team signed 10 players who spent time on the practice squad in 2022

news

Wren elevated for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster

news

Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

Renell Wren was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

Jonathan Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster and Chris Wormley placed on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell activated to 53-man roster

The Steelers activated Chris Boswell to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed Emeke Egbule to the practice squad

news

Steelers make roster moves

DeMarvin Leal was activated to the 53-man roster and Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List

Advertising