Miller signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year contract on Tuesday.
Miller spent the 2022 season on the Reserve/Injured List after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.
Miller was signed to the Steelers practice squad during the 2021 season and was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the game against the Bengals at Cincinnati, finishing with one reception for two yards.
Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 50 games, starting 18, in his time with the Bears, Houston Texans and Steelers. He has 140 receptions for 1,589 yards, a 11.4-yard average, and 12 touchdowns.