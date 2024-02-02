Meadors signed to Reserve/Future contract

The Steelers signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract.

Meadors was originally signed by the Steelers to the practice squad on Dec. 27.

Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He has seen action in three NFL games, two in 2019 and one in 2020.

He has spent time with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on multiple stints, including most recently.

He also played in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks.