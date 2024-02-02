 Skip to main content
Meadors signed to Reserve/Future contract

Feb 02, 2024 at 02:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract. 

Meadors was originally signed by the Steelers to the practice squad on Dec. 27.

Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He has seen action in three NFL games, two in 2019 and one in 2020. 

He has spent time with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on multiple stints, including most recently. 

He also played in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks. 

Meadors played at UCLA where he appeared in 44 games. He finished his career with 150 tackles, including 116 solo stops, three interceptions, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, 22 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

