McNichols signed to one-year contract

Jul 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed running back Jeremy McNichols to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

McNichols spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2020-21) and one season with the Indianapolis Colts (2018). He has played in 31 games during his career, carrying the ball 90 times for 364 yards and one touchdown. He also has 40 receptions for 295 yards and one touchdown.

McNichols entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State. In college he carried the ball 571 times for 3,205 yards and 44 touchdowns. In 2016 he rushed for a career high 1,709 yards, with career highs in carries (314) and rushing touchdowns (23).

To make room for him on the 90-man roster the team released running back Trey Edmunds.

