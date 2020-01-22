Making a plan for next season

Minkah Fitzpatrick on playing with Joe Haden:

"I was really excited to play with Joe. It's Joe Haden. I didn't grow up watching him, but as I got older and started learned more about football, I watched him. He's a great player. He's a legendary guy and a great dude off the field. I had a whole lot of fun playing with him. I can pick his brain, ask him questions about stuff on the field, off the field, he is going to answer it. He is a solid veteran. I love playing with him. He brings a lot of energy to the game. He's a great teammate."

* T.J. Watt on wanting Bud Dupree back:*

"It would be huge to have Bud back. I am a huge advocate for Bud Dupree. He had a hell of a season this year and he is continuing to get better. It's not just the sacks and pass rush stuff, he plays the run really well too. I would love to have him back. That is not my decision. They know how I feel about him."