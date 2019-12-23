Lynch is ready if needed

Paxton Lynch stood at his locker at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex getting ready for the team meeting that would be happening in about eight minutes.

Then he turned around and his eyes opened wide, completely surprised when he saw media surrounding his locker waiting to talk to him.

But this week, it should come as no surprise.

With Mason Rudolph suffering a left shoulder injury against the Jets on Sunday, Lynch's role changes significantly this week. While he has been inactive for the most part, this week that could change if Rudolph can't go and he is called upon to backup Devlin Hodges. Whatever he is asked to do, he will be ready.

"I feel good," said Lynch. "Whatever they need me to do, I will be ready to do. That is why they brought me here, to help this team win if I was called upon. So that is what I am going to be ready for."

Lynch has mainly worked with the scout team since signing with the Steelers on Oct. 11., but he has prepared each week like his time could come without a moment's notice.

"It's a little harder when you haven't gotten any reps in the offense, but we are all professionals, so we are all here to do a job and that is my job," said Lynch. "It's been good. It's been a learning experience going up against this defense. Our guys are one of the best defenses in the league, so I take that as an opportunity to get better. That has been my mentality day in and day out, getting better.

"I've been preparing like I was going to play each week knowing that I was inactive each week. There were a few weeks that I didn't know if I was going to get bumped up or not, so I've just been preparing week in and week out to play."

Lynch was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 26th pick overall. Lynch played in five games with four starts and was waived shortly after making the initial 53-man roster in 2018.

He didn't play in the 2018 season and signed a futures contract with Seattle after the season. The Seahawks waived him this year when they had to get down to the 53-man roster.

For his career Lynch has completed 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was signed after the season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger and has been backing up Rudolph and Hodges all season.

"I just wanted the opportunity," said Lynch. "I have been here, I have had the opportunity to work. That is all I ask for. That is what I am going to continue to keep doing.

"Week in and week out, even though there were weeks I didn't know if I was going to play or not, I've been preparing like I was going to play. That has been my mindset since I got here, prepare and get up to speed as fast as I could if my number is called.