Lynch is ready if needed

Dec 23, 2019 at 02:26 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Paxton Lynch stood at his locker at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex getting ready for the team meeting that would be happening in about eight minutes.

Then he turned around and his eyes opened wide, completely surprised when he saw media surrounding his locker waiting to talk to him.

But this week, it should come as no surprise.

With Mason Rudolph suffering a left shoulder injury against the Jets on Sunday, Lynch's role changes significantly this week. While he has been inactive for the most part, this week that could change if Rudolph can't go and he is called upon to backup Devlin Hodges. Whatever he is asked to do, he will be ready.

"I feel good," said Lynch. "Whatever they need me to do, I will be ready to do. That is why they brought me here, to help this team win if I was called upon. So that is what I am going to be ready for."

Lynch has mainly worked with the scout team since signing with the Steelers on Oct. 11., but he has prepared each week like his time could come without a moment's notice.

"It's a little harder when you haven't gotten any reps in the offense, but we are all professionals, so we are all here to do a job and that is my job," said Lynch. "It's been good. It's been a learning experience going up against this defense. Our guys are one of the best defenses in the league, so I take that as an opportunity to get better. That has been my mentality day in and day out, getting better.

"I've been preparing like I was going to play each week knowing that I was inactive each week. There were a few weeks that I didn't know if I was going to get bumped up or not, so I've just been preparing week in and week out to play."

Lynch was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 26th pick overall. Lynch played in five games with four starts and was waived shortly after making the initial 53-man roster in 2018.

He didn't play in the 2018 season and signed a futures contract with Seattle after the season. The Seahawks waived him this year when they had to get down to the 53-man roster.

For his career Lynch has completed 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was signed after the season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger and has been backing up Rudolph and Hodges all season.

"I just wanted the opportunity," said Lynch. "I have been here, I have had the opportunity to work. That is all I ask for. That is what I am going to continue to keep doing.

"Week in and week out, even though there were weeks I didn't know if I was going to play or not, I've been preparing like I was going to play. That has been my mindset since I got here, prepare and get up to speed as fast as I could if my number is called.

"It's tough, but they brought me here if they needed me. If they need me this week I am going to do everything I can to be prepared to play."

Related Content

news

Following the leaders, early confidence, unity up front

OTAs conclude with vets setting the standard by providing an example

news

Community Corner: Fun while learning history

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

5 for Friday: Time for the real Ogunjobi to shine

After injury-plagued 2022, veteran defensive lineman fully healthy

news

Steelers training camp schedule released

The Steelers first open practice at Saint Vincent College will be July 27

news

OTAs Blog: Making connections

All the news and notes from Steelers OTAs

news

Asked and Answered: June 8

For some fans, no matter what happens or the accompanying circumstances, it's Tomlin's fault

news

Asked and Answered: June 6

Bettis is one of three Steelers acquired via trade who is enshrined in the Hall of Fame

news

Steelers sign Hagans, Williams

The Steelers signed running back Darius Hagans and offensive lineman Jarrid Williams

news

Norwig's love of sports took him to the top

Steelers' longtime trainer retiring after 32 years with the team

news

Retirement letter from Norwig

Steelers' longtime trainer John Norwig has retired after 32 years with the team

news

Morgan holds memories close to his heart

Tanner Morgan is looking to land a spot on the Steelers roster and is keeping advice from his late father close to his heart

news

'Camp-type vibes,' Avatars and the UGA learning curve

Intensity of OTAs impressive to veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson

Advertising