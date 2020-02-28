LSU's Joe Burrow in the best of company

EVOLUTION OF THE QB: Saints head coach Sean Payton compared what we're seeing now from the quarterback position with what has always been sought from the quarterback position: "Ultimately, their job is to score points. How does that happen? I think we've always had value on agility and mobility. Listening to (former 49ers head coach) Bill Walsh talk about the West Coast offense, he put a premium on the quarterback's ability to move.

"Now, whether he was going to be someone that could run for a lot of yards, that's a different story. But we play in an imperfect game. The pass rush is difficult. When things become a little murky in the pocket, to have somebody that can work his way out of problems and make good things happen is certainly a plus."

PLENTY TO CHOOSE FROM: The depth at the wide receiver position was a much-discussed subject.

NFL Network analyst Steve Smith: "I think this is a really good class. You have guys that you are questioning, how fast are they gonna run? And they're doing really well."

NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin: "I like the variety out here, you see a little bit of everything. You see some big guys, some guys who do great things with the ball in their hands and some great route runners."

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera: "There's about 27 guys who will probably go in the first three rounds, that's how deep this wide receiver class is. Every time you put the tape on you feel, 'Wait a minute, didn't I just watch this guy?' They all run and play fast."

Jeremiah has five wide receivers ranked in his Top 20 players available.