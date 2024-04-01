Lowry signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a two-year contract.
Lowry, who will be entering his ninth season, spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2016-2022) and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Lowry was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 137th overall pick.
Lowry has appeared in 120 games, starting 84. He has 266 tackles, 143 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 17 passes defensed, 1 interception, five fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble.
In 2023 he played in nine games, starting four, before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He had 14 tackles, four of them solo stops, and one pass defensed and fumble recovery.
In seven seasons with the Packers, Lowry appeared in 111 games, starting 80 of them. He had 252 tackles, 139 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and interception.
Lowry played college football at Northwestern where he started 33 of the 48 games he appeared in. He finished with 134 tackles, 83 of them solo stops, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 21 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.