Lowry signed to two-year contract

In 2023 he played in nine games, starting four, before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He had 14 tackles, four of them solo stops, and one pass defensed and fumble recovery.

In seven seasons with the Packers, Lowry appeared in 111 games, starting 80 of them. He had 252 tackles, 139 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and interception.