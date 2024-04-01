 Skip to main content
Lowry signed to two-year contract

Apr 01, 2024 at 03:59 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a two-year contract.

Lowry, who will be entering his ninth season, spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2016-2022) and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings. Lowry was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 137th overall pick.

Lowry has appeared in 120 games, starting 84. He has 266 tackles, 143 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 17 passes defensed, 1 interception, five fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Dean Lowry

See photos of Steelers newly-signed DT Dean Lowry

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in defense during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
1 / 10

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in defense during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Green Bay, Wis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2022
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) runs during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 22-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
2 / 10

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) runs during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 22-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)

scott boehm/2023 Scott Boehm
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) battles Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Pat Elfein (65) during an NFL Week 1 football game Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers won 43-34. (David Stluka via AP)
3 / 10

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry (94) battles Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Pat Elfein (65) during an NFL Week 1 football game Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers won 43-34. (David Stluka via AP)

David Stluka/2020 David Stluka
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) pressures the pocket as San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (75) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. San Francisco won 13-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 10

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) pressures the pocket as San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (75) blocks during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. San Francisco won 13-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) runs during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 37-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
5 / 10

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) runs during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 37-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/2022 Scott Boehm
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) defends during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Chargers defeated the Vikings, 28-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 10

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) defends during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Chargers defeated the Vikings, 28-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/Ryan Kang
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) reacts as he stretches prior to an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Michael Owens via AP)
7 / 10

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) reacts as he stretches prior to an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 10

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)
9 / 10

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Packers 24-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) and guard Ja'Tyre Carter (69) blocks Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 19-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
10 / 10

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) and guard Ja'Tyre Carter (69) blocks Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dean Lowry (94) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 19-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
In 2023 he played in nine games, starting four, before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He had 14 tackles, four of them solo stops, and one pass defensed and fumble recovery.

In seven seasons with the Packers, Lowry appeared in 111 games, starting 80 of them. He had 252 tackles, 139 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and interception.

Lowry played college football at Northwestern where he started 33 of the 48 games he appeared in. He finished with 134 tackles, 83 of them solo stops, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 21 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

