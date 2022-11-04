Five for Friday: Assessing the Steelers' first half

Welcome to the inaugural edition of Five for Friday, a new addition to the site, where we'll take a look at the week that was, as well as what's ahead for the weekend.

The Steelers head into their bye at a disappointing 2-6. It's not what anyone on the team envisioned when the season began, to be sure.

And blowout losses to the Bills and Eagles on the road make it feel worse than it actually probably is.

No, the Steelers aren't in the class of the Bills or Eagles right now, especially not in their buildings. But the reality is that, thus far, no team has been in the class of those two teams in their home stadiums, where Buffalo and Philadelphia are a combined 7-0 this season and winning by a combined average score of 31.4-15.4.

Included in their victims have been the 5-2 Titans, who lost 41-7 to the Bills, the 6-1 Vikings, who were hammered 24-7 by the Eagles, and the 6-2 Cowboys, who were handled, 26-17, by Philadelphia in a game that wasn't as close as the final score might suggest.

So, the Titans, Vikings and Cowboys, who have five combined losses, saw three of those defeats come at the hands of the Bills and Eagles.

This doesn't excuse the Steelers getting blown out in those games. If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. And right now, the Bills and Eagles are the two best teams in their respective conferences.

Losing those two games to those two teams in the fashion the Steelers did in the first half of this season shows them just how close – or far – they are from being one of those teams.

But so do wins over the Bengals and Buccaneers, a pair of playoff teams from last season. And outside of those two games against the Bills and Eagles, the Steelers have been within one score in every other one of their games this season at the two-minute warning of those games.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, they either couldn't close out a win in the closing minutes against the Jets, or complete comebacks in one-score games against the Patriots, Browns or Dolphins.

They headed into the bye week knowing they let some games slip out of their grasp. Figuring out ways to close those games out and put together better overall performances was the key to the team's bye-week work.

"We had a couple of days of fundamental work in all three phases and did some things behind the scenes in terms of the evaluation of our schematics and the quality of our work," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Hopefully, we take the lessons learned and we still, as a staff, even though the field work is done, have some more workdays ahead of us in the bye week. We'll continue to gather that information and let that information be a component of our next plan and the subsequent plans to follow. But obviously, the most important one is the next one."

Win one or even two of those early games which were within their grasp, and there's a completely different feeling about this team heading into the bye. A 3-5 or 4-4 record, which was within reach, sounds a lot better than the current 2-6 mark.

And in each one of those games, it was one or two plays here or there that made the difference. A dropped punt against the Patriots. Some missed opportunities at interceptions against the Dolphins. An inability for the defense to keep the Jets out of the end zone on their final two possessions. And so it has gone.

But that is usually how things go in the NFL when a team is losing games. Rarely do teams get blown out week after week.