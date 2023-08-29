Lolley on the 53-man roster

If there was any doubt about how the Steelers feel about their rebuilt offensive line, their moves of the past few days as they trimmed their roster to the NFL limit of 53 on Tuesday should end them.
The Steelers dealt former starting guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, then sent former starting center Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans on Tuesday in deals involving draft picks in 2024 and 2025, completing the makeover of their offensive line room.
Both Dotson and Green were starters for the Steelers in 2021, while Dotson also started at left guard all 17 games in 2022.
With both of them now gone, only left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right tackle Chuks Okorafor remain on the roster of the eight offensive linemen the team began the season with in 2021. That 2021 roster also included offensive tackles Joe Haeg and Zach Banner and interior offensive linemen Trai Turner and J.C. Hassenauer.
The Steelers' offensive line now includes Moore and Okorafor at tackle, as well as 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones and seventh-round selection Spencer Anderson, as well as first-year player Dylan Cook, and interior linemen Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels and Nate Herbig.
Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2023 season
Cole and Daniels were acquired in free agency last year, while Seumalo, Herbig and Cook also were added this season in addition to the selections of Jones and Anderson in the draft.
Interestingly, both Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann, a pair of punters, are currently on the active roster, meaning general manager Omar Khan might have another trade in the works.
The Steelers' 2023 53-man roster that was submitted to the NFL on Tuesday included 21 players who were not on the 2022 version to begin the season.
The biggest roster turnover was expected. Of the five inside linebackers the team began the season with in 2022 once safety Damontae Kazee was placed on injured reserve and replaced by Marcus Allen, only one remains, that being second-year pro Mark Robinson.
Gone are Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Myles Jack and Allen. In their places are Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts.
Also released on Tuesday was tight end Zach Gentry, who started 13 of the 17 games in which he appeared in 2022. Gentry, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 who also started 12 games in 2021, became expendable when the Steelers selected Darnell Washington in the third round of this year's draft.
The tight end position now includes third-year pro Pat Freiermuth, Washington and second-year pro Connor Heyward, who doubles as the team's fullback.
The defensive backs room also takes on a much different look from a year ago as cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety Terrell Edmunds left in free agency, while Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon were released earlier this year.
Also released on Tuesday was former seventh-round draft pick Tre Norwood.
The Steelers also kept six of their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft on their 53-man roster. Only seventh-round cornerback Cory Trice Jr. did not make the 53-man roster. Trice was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a knee injury in training camp.