Lolley on the 53-man roster

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:35 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

If there was any doubt about how the Steelers feel about their rebuilt offensive line, their moves of the past few days as they trimmed their roster to the NFL limit of 53 on Tuesday should end them.

The Steelers dealt former starting guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, then sent former starting center Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans on Tuesday in deals involving draft picks in 2024 and 2025, completing the makeover of their offensive line room.

Both Dotson and Green were starters for the Steelers in 2021, while Dotson also started at left guard all 17 games in 2022.

With both of them now gone, only left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right tackle Chuks Okorafor remain on the roster of the eight offensive linemen the team began the season with in 2021. That 2021 roster also included offensive tackles Joe Haeg and Zach Banner and interior offensive linemen Trai Turner and J.C. Hassenauer.

The Steelers' offensive line now includes Moore and Okorafor at tackle, as well as 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones and seventh-round selection Spencer Anderson, as well as first-year player Dylan Cook, and interior linemen Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels and Nate Herbig.

PHOTOS: 2023 Steelers 53-man roster

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2023 season

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57
1 / 106

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Montravius Adams - No. 57
2 / 106

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26
3 / 106

LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26
4 / 106

LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74
5 / 106

OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74
6 / 106

OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19
7 / 106

WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19
8 / 106

WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95
9 / 106

DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95
10 / 106

DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
K Chris Boswell - No. 9
11 / 106

K Chris Boswell - No. 9

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
K Chris Boswell - No. 9
12 / 106

K Chris Boswell - No. 9

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Miles Boykin - No. 13
13 / 106

WR Miles Boykin - No. 13

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Miles Boykin - No. 13
14 / 106

WR Miles Boykin - No. 13

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mason Coles - No. 61
15 / 106

C Mason Coles - No. 61

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mason Coles - No. 61
16 / 106

C Mason Coles - No. 61

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dylan Cook - No. 60
17 / 106

OT Dylan Cook - No. 60

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dylan Cook - No. 60
18 / 106

OT Dylan Cook - No. 60

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL James Daniels - No. 78
19 / 106

OL James Daniels - No. 78

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL James Daniels - No. 78
20 / 106

OL James Daniels - No. 78

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39
21 / 106

S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39
22 / 106

S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88
23 / 106

TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88
24 / 106

TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Markus Golden - No. 54
25 / 106

LB Markus Golden - No. 54

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Markus Golden - No. 54
26 / 106

LB Markus Golden - No. 54

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris - No. 22
27 / 106

RB Najee Harris - No. 22

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris - No. 22
28 / 106

RB Najee Harris - No. 22

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6
29 / 106

P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6
30 / 106

P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Nate Herbig - No. 71
31 / 106

G Nate Herbig - No. 71

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Nate Herbig - No. 71
32 / 106

G Nate Herbig - No. 71

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Nick Herbig - No. 51
33 / 106

LB Nick Herbig - No. 51

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Nick Herbig - No. 51
34 / 106

LB Nick Herbig - No. 51

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97
35 / 106

DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97
36 / 106

DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Connor Heyward - No. 83
37 / 106

TE Connor Heyward - No. 83

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Connor Heyward - No. 83
38 / 106

TE Connor Heyward - No. 83

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56
39 / 106

LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56
40 / 106

LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55
41 / 106

LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55
42 / 106

LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18
43 / 106

WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18
44 / 106

WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Broderick Jones - No. 77
45 / 106

OT Broderick Jones - No. 77

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Broderick Jones - No. 77
46 / 106

OT Broderick Jones - No. 77

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Damontae Kazee - No. 23
47 / 106

S Damontae Kazee - No. 23

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Damontae Kazee - No. 23
48 / 106

S Damontae Kazee - No. 23

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Miles Killebrew - No. 28
49 / 106

S Miles Killebrew - No. 28

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Miles Killebrew - No. 28
50 / 106

S Miles Killebrew - No. 28

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46
51 / 106

LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46
52 / 106

LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98
53 / 106

DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98
54 / 106

DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92
55 / 106

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92
56 / 106

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Braden Mann - No. 4
57 / 106

P Braden Mann - No. 4

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Braden Mann - No. 4
58 / 106

P Braden Mann - No. 4

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
59 / 106

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
60 / 106

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65
61 / 106

OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65
62 / 106

OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Keanu Neal - No. 31
63 / 106

S Keanu Neal - No. 31

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Keanu Neal - No. 31
64 / 106

S Keanu Neal - No. 31

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99
65 / 106

DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99
66 / 106

DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76
67 / 106

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76
68 / 106

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89
69 / 106

WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89
70 / 106

WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20
71 / 106

CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20
72 / 106

CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens - No. 14
73 / 106

WR George Pickens - No. 14

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens - No. 14
74 / 106

WR George Pickens - No. 14

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8
75 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8
76 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB James Pierre - No. 42
77 / 106

CB James Pierre - No. 42

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB James Pierre - No. 42
78 / 106

CB James Pierre - No. 42

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24
79 / 106

CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24
80 / 106

CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
81 / 106

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
82 / 106

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50
83 / 106

LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50
84 / 106

LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Allen Robinson - No. 11
85 / 106

WR Allen Robinson - No. 11

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Allen Robinson - No. 11
86 / 106

WR Allen Robinson - No. 11

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Mark robinson - No. 93
87 / 106

LB Mark robinson - No. 93

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Mark robinson - No. 93
88 / 106

LB Mark robinson - No. 93

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2
89 / 106

QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2
90 / 106

QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73
91 / 106

G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73
92 / 106

G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34
93 / 106

CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34
94 / 106

CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10
95 / 106

QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10
96 / 106

QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Levi Wallace - No. 29
97 / 106

CB Levi Wallace - No. 29

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Levi Wallace - No. 29
98 / 106

CB Levi Wallace - No. 29

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30
99 / 106

RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30
100 / 106

RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Darnell Washington - No. 80
101 / 106

TE Darnell Washington - No. 80

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Darnell Washington - No. 80
102 / 106

TE Darnell Washington - No. 80

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB T.J. Watt - No. 90
103 / 106

LB T.J. Watt - No. 90

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB T.J. Watt - No. 90
104 / 106

LB T.J. Watt - No. 90

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Armon Watts - No. 94
105 / 106

DT Armon Watts - No. 94

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Armon Watts - No. 94
106 / 106

DT Armon Watts - No. 94

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cole and Daniels were acquired in free agency last year, while Seumalo, Herbig and Cook also were added this season in addition to the selections of Jones and Anderson in the draft.

Interestingly, both Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann, a pair of punters, are currently on the active roster, meaning general manager Omar Khan might have another trade in the works.

The Steelers' 2023 53-man roster that was submitted to the NFL on Tuesday included 21 players who were not on the 2022 version to begin the season.

The biggest roster turnover was expected. Of the five inside linebackers the team began the season with in 2022 once safety Damontae Kazee was placed on injured reserve and replaced by Marcus Allen, only one remains, that being second-year pro Mark Robinson.

Gone are Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Myles Jack and Allen. In their places are Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts.

Also released on Tuesday was tight end Zach Gentry, who started 13 of the 17 games in which he appeared in 2022. Gentry, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 who also started 12 games in 2021, became expendable when the Steelers selected Darnell Washington in the third round of this year's draft.

The tight end position now includes third-year pro Pat Freiermuth, Washington and second-year pro Connor Heyward, who doubles as the team's fullback.

The defensive backs room also takes on a much different look from a year ago as cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety Terrell Edmunds left in free agency, while Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon were released earlier this year.

Also released on Tuesday was former seventh-round draft pick Tre Norwood.

The Steelers also kept six of their seven picks from the 2023 NFL Draft on their 53-man roster. Only seventh-round cornerback Cory Trice Jr. did not make the 53-man roster. Trice was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a knee injury in training camp.

Related Content

news

Versatility has been a key for rookie Anderson

Seventh-round draft pick has practiced at all five spots on the line in training camp
news

Five Fast Facts: Armon Watts

Learn more about Armon Watts in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Steelers added Polynesian flavor in 2023

The 2023 offseason saw the Steelers bring in four prominent Pacific Island players
news

Five Fast Facts: Isaac Seumalo

Learn more about Isaac Seumalo in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Damontae Kazee

Learn more about Damontae Kazee in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Braden Mann

Learn more about Braden Mann in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Nate Herbig

Learn more about Nate Herbig in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Joey Porter Jr.

Learn more about Joey Porter Jr. in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Cole Holcomb

Learn more about Cole Holcomb in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Allen Robinson II

Learn more about Allen Robinson II in this edition of Five Fast Facts
news

Five Fast Facts: Broderick Jones

Learn more about Broderick Jones in this edition of Five Fast Facts
Advertising