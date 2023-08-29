Lolley on the 53-man roster

Cole and Daniels were acquired in free agency last year, while Seumalo, Herbig and Cook also were added this season in addition to the selections of Jones and Anderson in the draft.

Interestingly, both Pressley Harvin III and Braden Mann, a pair of punters, are currently on the active roster, meaning general manager Omar Khan might have another trade in the works.

The Steelers' 2023 53-man roster that was submitted to the NFL on Tuesday included 21 players who were not on the 2022 version to begin the season.

The biggest roster turnover was expected. Of the five inside linebackers the team began the season with in 2022 once safety Damontae Kazee was placed on injured reserve and replaced by Marcus Allen, only one remains, that being second-year pro Mark Robinson.

Gone are Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Myles Jack and Allen. In their places are Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts.

Also released on Tuesday was tight end Zach Gentry, who started 13 of the 17 games in which he appeared in 2022. Gentry, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 who also started 12 games in 2021, became expendable when the Steelers selected Darnell Washington in the third round of this year's draft.

The tight end position now includes third-year pro Pat Freiermuth, Washington and second-year pro Connor Heyward, who doubles as the team's fullback.

The defensive backs room also takes on a much different look from a year ago as cornerback Cameron Sutton and safety Terrell Edmunds left in free agency, while Arthur Maulet and Ahkello Witherspoon were released earlier this year.

Also released on Tuesday was former seventh-round draft pick Tre Norwood.