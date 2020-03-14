Lights, camera, action

Mar 14, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Mike Prisuta

Mike Tomlin's fondness for referencing the significance of what transpires "in stadiums when the lights are on" might have something to do with how well the Steelers have traditionally performed in primetime.

They went 3-3 in such situations in 2019, which mirrored their overall mark of 8-8.

But that included a pair of wins on Monday Night Football, 27-3 over Cincinnati on Sept. 30 and 27-14 over Miami on Oct. 28.

And those two victories ran the Steelers' winning streak in home games on Monday nights to 18 (since a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 14, 1991).

Some other Monday Night nuggets:

-The Steelers' all-time record of 48-24 for a winning percentage of .667 on Monday Night Football trails only Seattle's .722 (26-10).

-The Steelers' 48 Monday Night Football victories are second only to San Francisco's 49.

-The Steelers' 27-5 home record for a winning percentage of .844 on Monday Night Football is the NFL's best.

-And, the Steelers' 27 home wins on Monday Night Football rank behind only Miami's 34 and San Francisco's 28 since Monday Night football debuted in 1970.

Tomlin has, likewise, enjoyed success in primetime games in general and on Monday nights in particular since taking over as the Steelers' head coach in 2007.

-Tomlin's 41 primetime victories (41-21, .661) are the second most in the NFL since then.

-His .661 winning percentage in primetime is the third-best in the NFL since 2007.

-His 15 victories on Monday Night Football (15-2, .882) are the most in the NFL since he became a head coach (that record includes a 7-0 showing at home).

-And his .882 winning percentage on Monday nights leads the league since 2007.

The Steelers dropped last season's opener on Sept. 8 at New England, 33-3, beat the Chargers on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles, 27-17, and lost to Buffalo on Dec. 15 at Heinz Field, 17-10. Those results left Tomlin with an 18-12 mark (.600) on Sunday nights.

The Steelers other primetime game in 2019 resulted in a 21-7 loss on Nov. 14 at Cleveland, an outcome that dropped Tomlin's record on Thursday nights to 8-7 (.533).

