Lewis is Digest Player of Week

KEENAN LEWIS

Cornerback

When playing the Ravens, it's equally important to control the running of Ray Rice as well as the passing of Joe Flacco. Keenan Lewis had a hand in doing both.

Lewis led the team with 10 tackles, including one for loss, and broke up two passes to key a defensive effort in which the Ravens punted eight of the 11 times they had the ball.

Lewis is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were LaMarr Woodley, who had five tackles, one sack and two hits on the quarterback; James Harrison, who had eight tackles, including one for loss, and a sack; and Ike Taylor, who held Torrey Smith to one catch for 7 yards.