Lewis is Digest Player of Week

Nov 18, 2012 at 04:23 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KEENAN LEWIS
Cornerback

When playing the Ravens, it's equally important to control the running of Ray Rice as well as the passing of Joe Flacco. Keenan Lewis had a hand in doing both.

Lewis led the team with 10 tackles, including one for loss, and broke up two passes to key a defensive effort in which the Ravens punted eight of the 11 times they had the ball.

Lewis is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were LaMarr Woodley, who had five tackles, one sack and two hits on the quarterback; James Harrison, who had eight tackles, including one for loss, and a sack; and Ike Taylor, who held Torrey Smith to one catch for 7 yards.

As a whole, the Steelers defense deserves kudos for their performance over the course of the game's 60 minutes. In 11 offensive possessions that weren't kneel-downs, the Ravens were forced to punt eight times and missed a field goal on a ninth. Rice managed only 40 yards on 20 carries, and the Ravens finished with 200 net yards of offense.

