LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Year

Steelers Coach of the Year

Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland High School

In his first season as head coach of the Pine-Richland Rams, Coach Jon LeDonne led his team to the Class 5A PIAA State Championship over Imhotep Charter 28-14. This is the second state championship for LeDonne, becoming only the third coach in Pennsylvania to win the state title at two different schools. The season started off slowly for the Rams at 1-3, but a change to a dominating rushing attack turned the season around as they won twelve in a row to finish the season at 13-3. Their offense averaged over 30 points per game with two rushers combining for over 3,000 yards while their physical defense gave up only 15 points per contest.