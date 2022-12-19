youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Year

Dec 19, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Coach_Of_The_Year_2022_LeDonne_Jon

Steelers Coach of the Year
Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland High School
In his first season as head coach of the Pine-Richland Rams, Coach Jon LeDonne led his team to the Class 5A PIAA State Championship over Imhotep Charter 28-14. This is the second state championship for LeDonne, becoming only the third coach in Pennsylvania to win the state title at two different schools. The season started off slowly for the Rams at 1-3, but a change to a dominating rushing attack turned the season around as they won twelve in a row to finish the season at 13-3. Their offense averaged over 30 points per game with two rushers combining for over 3,000 yards while their physical defense gave up only 15 points per contest.

Coach LeDonne is also the Steelers nominee for the NFL Don Shula Coach of the Year award which will be awarded later this season.

Related Content

news

Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games

Fans can follow along on the Steelers Youth Football channels for live coverage from Acrisure Stadium

news

Beitel named Steelers Coach of the Week

Ligonier Valley head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Messich named Steelers Coach of the Week

Mapletown head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Skiba named Steelers Coach of the Week

Apollo-Ridge head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Cooper named Steelers Coach of the Week

Laurel head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Mills named Steelers Coach of the Week

Sto-Rox head coach honored by the Steelers

news

LeDonne named Steelers Coach of the Week

Pine-Richland head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Steele named Steelers Coach of the Week

West Mifflin head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Brown named Steelers Coach of the Week

Hempfield head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Liotta named Steelers Coach of the Week

Burrell head coach honored by the Steelers

news

Green named Steelers Coach of the Week

Westinghouse head coach honored by the Steelers

Advertising