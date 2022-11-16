Leal returns to practice

Nov 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM

Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

Leal has played in five games in 2022, starting one.

The Steelers selected Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, the 84th pick overall. Leal started 12 games his junior season, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

