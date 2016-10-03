Labriola on win over the Chiefs

Was it just one game? Or was it a peek behind the curtain at their true selves?

Today, you have your answer. And just as it was that 34-3 posed the question in the first place, 43-14 answered it.

After a couple of victories to open the 2016 regular season, and because those victories had followed months worth of accolades about the dynamic talent on their roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers arrived in Philadelphia on top of their world. It took no more than three hours for that world to be shattered and everything we believed about them to be thrown into doubt, but such is the impact of 34-3 in the National Football League. In a business where a win is a win and games routinely are decided by the outcome of a final possession, the Steelers took a butt-whooping. A total and complete butt-whooping administered by an opponent generally considered to be inferior.

The physical toll that game took on them could be found among the seven names on their inactive list last night. Robert Golden, Ramon Foster, Ryan Shazier are starters, and as the No. 3 receiver for an offensive unit that has Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Eli Rogers could be considered a starter, too. The mental toll, the psychological toll that game had taken on them was up for discussion.

The hope was that they were tougher, more seasoned, obstinate in a way that would prevent them from losing confidence, from losing the belief in each other they had been nurturing for a few years as the roster gradually transitioned to fit the talents of the next generation. But that wasn't a certainty. Little is a certainty in a business where being a Super Bowl participant one year routinely leads to a playoffless season the next.