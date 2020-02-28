Labriola on Ike, 'big boards,' hearts & smarts

IS PAY FOR PLAY COMING?

• The NFL has switched to an all-primetime schedule to televise the workouts here at the Combine, and not only will the action take place at night to maximize the number of people who tune in, but most of the higher-profile positions and the positions containing the higher-profile players will do their thing in the latter portion of the week.

• For example, the primetime coverage of the Combine began last night, with seven hours of coverage of the quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers. Tonight, the coverage will be on the offensive linemen, running backs, and special teams. Defensive linemen and linebackers will work on Saturday starting at 4 p.m., and then on Sunday it will be the defensive backs starting at 2 p.m.

• Notice how the Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday times mirror the times when NFL regular season and/or playoff games typically are telecast. And what's next presumably is moving the Combine from Indianapolis to California and into the as-yet-to-be-opened Los Angeles Stadium. That could mean more money, maybe from ticket sales to watch the event live, and because of the time difference involved in the event being on the West Coast, the actual drills would be ending in the middle of the evening for the participants.

• But do the participants end up wanting some compensation for their role in what might become a highly lucrative endeavor? Five-to-10 years from now when the event is settled into Los Angeles and the stadium there is filled, and the hotels and businesses around the stadium are bustling and the television numbers are soaring, do the actual performers seek a piece of the action? And do they withhold their services if they don't get it? Does everybody get an equal share, or does it become a truly American enterprise where the stars get preferential treatment?

• Maybe it never comes to that level of greed and commercialism, but would anyone actually be surprised if it did?

BIG BOARD'S BIG MYTH

• Based on what happens at this Combine, "draft experts" will follow up with changes to their mock drafts – Sports Illustrated's online editions already have offered its readers eight different versions of a mock draft before the first 40-yard dash was run inside Lucas Oil Stadium – and the changes to those mocks will be attributed to players making big moves up or down "the Big Board."

• Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert called "BS" on big moves on the Big Board, but in a professional way.

• "What gets talked about externally, it's not the same conversation that's going on internally," said Colbert about players allegedly rising dramatically or falling drastically at this stage of the process. "There's a lot of things that may not be accurate that get thrown out (into the public), quite honestly, and we know what the strength is right now. That can change and it will change tomorrow, tonight, whenever, so we'll continue to evolve with it. When you see people (moving) up on draft boards, none of that really ever happens. It's pretty set right now, and it'll move a little bit but not drastically."