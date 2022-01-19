Kuntz signed to a one-year contract

The Steelers made several roster moves on Wednesday, including signing long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract.

Kuntz, a Pittsburgh native, was the team's long snapper all season after spending time on the practice squad in 2020.

He originally joined the team during the 2019 preseason but was released a few weeks later when the team cut down to the 53-man roster.

Kuntz also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He played at Chartiers Valley High School and collegiately at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks while playing linebacker, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and is the only player in school history to earn All-American honors three times.

The team also signed defensive back Isaiah Johnson and receiver Steven Sims to Reserve/Future contracts.

Johnson spent time on the team's practice squad during the 2021 season, signing in mid-December. He was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 19 games.