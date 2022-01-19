Kuntz signed to a one-year contract

The Steelers made several roster moves on Wednesday, including signing long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract.
Kuntz, a Pittsburgh native, was the team's long snapper all season after spending time on the practice squad in 2020.
He originally joined the team during the 2019 preseason but was released a few weeks later when the team cut down to the 53-man roster.
Kuntz also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He played at Chartiers Valley High School and collegiately at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks while playing linebacker, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and is the only player in school history to earn All-American honors three times.
The team also signed defensive back Isaiah Johnson and receiver Steven Sims to Reserve/Future contracts.
Johnson spent time on the team's practice squad during the 2021 season, signing in mid-December. He was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in 19 games.
Sims was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season. He spent a short time with the Buffalo Bills, before being released on the final roster cut. He spent two seasons with the Washington Football team pulling in 61 receptions for 575 yards and a total of seven touchdowns. He also added to Washington's special teams, one of his touchdowns coming on a kickoff return.