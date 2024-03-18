Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract.

Killebrew is coming off his best season, earning first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl Games selection as a special teamer. He also was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

"I'm humbled. I'm incredibly grateful," said Killebrew of the honors he won last season. "I'll sit here before you and tell you I didn't change my approach to this year from last year, though. I had an underwhelming year last year statistically. But you compare it to this year, and I can't put my finger on any one thing that I've changed. I think that's just the nature of the business. There are ups, and there are downs.

"It's such a journey. I try to remain consistent through it all. Consistent with my approach. And it really makes me feel validated that's the right approach. I have a year like this, and I can take a deep breath and say I am doing the right thing by maintaining my consistency, whether it be my walk with God, my home life with my family, the things that I do to train in the offseason. Things that I'm kind of leading my guys here on the team. It's cool to have a year like this to just kind of say, okay, I'm moving in the right direction."

Killebrew led the Steelers with 13 special teams tackles, including a team-high 11 solo stops. He blocked a punt against the Baltimore Ravens that went out of the end zone for a safety in a game the Steelers won, 17-10.

Killebrew didn't get credited with a blocked punt on another standout play against the New England Patriots since the ball went past the line of scrimmage, but his impact on the play was felt just the same.

He has blocked three punts since signing with the Steelers in 2021, tied for the most by any team, not just players, in the NFL since that time, and has four blocked punts in his career.

For many players, especially one heading into his ninth season, playing on special teams might not have all the glitz and glamour.

Killebrew, the Steelers special teams captain the last two seasons, doesn't care about those things.

"It takes a certain level of humility, but very, very focused aggression," said Killebrew. "I can't go out there and just rely on emotion. I almost have to sequester my emotions. I have to silence my emotion oftentimes because it is so technically sound. And the guy who's out of control, he's already lost. It's the steps, movements, angles, hand placement and technique.

"I know oftentimes I'm playing with rookies who are forced to be out there doing what I do. But the distance from what I do to what they are attempting to do is very great. It's a very steep chasm from just going out there and doing it to what I'm trying to do."