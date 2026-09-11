Kicking off the season at U.S. Steel Community Field

The Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week, presented by Giant Eagle, had special meaning Friday night for Central Catholic High School.
Central Catholic hosted Pine-Richland at the Vikings new home at U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green. It was the first high school game played at the field, which opened on August 15 and hosted its first youth football game on August 16.
"The new field represents the best of Pittsburgh — organizations coming together and rallying around a vision that puts the community first," Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Strategy. "We were honored to work alongside so many great partners to bring the field to life and look forward to the generations of young athletes from Hazelwood and across the city who will come together here to compete and learn the lessons that only sports can teach."
For Central Catholic, who didn't have a home field, it's the beginning of something special.
"It's an awesome opportunity for Central Catholic," said Coach Ryan Lehmeier. "We can come together every Friday night and enjoy our school and our football team. I think it's outstanding and it's an awesome step in the right direction for Central Catholic."
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was on hand for the game handling the coin toss, along with teammate Jaquan Brisker and Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor.
"Pittsburgh cares a lot about youth and high school football," said Freiermuth. "To have the community come together and build the field in an area where it can serve so many is special. It's great to everyone come together for a common goal to high school football."
U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green will also host other youth sporting events, including tackle football, flag football, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and rugby, and will be utilized year-round, supporting youth and residents across Hazelwood, the Mon Valley and the greater Pittsburgh region by addressing a critical need for well-maintained, professionally operated multi-purpose sports facilities.
The field will be home to the Hazelwood Cobras youth sports program, as well as be available for the community to use. The Steelers will also host youth football clinics at Hazelwood Green.
"I think it's pretty unique to the City of Pittsburgh, where people are tough and they come together," said Lehmeier. "The fact that people want to give back to the youth, who are our future, that is special. What better example to show young people than collaboration and working together for a greater good.
"It's been awesome to be a part of and to watch it develop. We are really appreciative of all the people that have had a hand in it, so our school, our football team, and so many youth in the surrounding community can reap some of the benefits."
The field was made possible thanks to the vision of Steelers Charities and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The Richard King Mellon Foundation provided approximately $11 million for the facility, with Tishman Speyer, Steelers Charities, Hazelwood Green Youth Sports Charities, Central Catholic High School and the NFL Foundation all helping with the funding as well. U.S. Steel is the naming rights partner for the field.
"It's a night that the Central players will never forget," said Lehmeier. "To have it documented from so many vantage points, whether it's television and all the social media, it's special for the players.
"And what a really cool environment we have to play in. It's special and we couldn't be more excited for this season and moving forward."
U.S. Steel Field at Hazelwood Green has a seating capacity for 3,000 spectators, along with a press box and concession stand, alongside the renovation of a 10,000-square-foot building. The area also provides green space, with a tree-lined park, paved plaza, seating area, covered pavilion and green lawn for gatherings.