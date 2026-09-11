Kicking off the season at U.S. Steel Community Field

U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green will also host other youth sporting events, including tackle football, flag football, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and rugby, and will be utilized year-round, supporting youth and residents across Hazelwood, the Mon Valley and the greater Pittsburgh region by addressing a critical need for well-maintained, professionally operated multi-purpose sports facilities.

The field will be home to the Hazelwood Cobras youth sports program, as well as be available for the community to use. The Steelers will also host youth football clinics at Hazelwood Green.

"I think it's pretty unique to the City of Pittsburgh, where people are tough and they come together," said Lehmeier. "The fact that people want to give back to the youth, who are our future, that is special. What better example to show young people than collaboration and working together for a greater good.

"It's been awesome to be a part of and to watch it develop. We are really appreciative of all the people that have had a hand in it, so our school, our football team, and so many youth in the surrounding community can reap some of the benefits."

The field was made possible thanks to the vision of Steelers Charities and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The Richard King Mellon Foundation provided approximately $11 million for the facility, with Tishman Speyer, Steelers Charities, Hazelwood Green Youth Sports Charities, Central Catholic High School and the NFL Foundation all helping with the funding as well. U.S. Steel is the naming rights partner for the field.

"It's a night that the Central players will never forget," said Lehmeier. "To have it documented from so many vantage points, whether it's television and all the social media, it's special for the players.

"And what a really cool environment we have to play in. It's special and we couldn't be more excited for this season and moving forward."