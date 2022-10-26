Pickett not content with just getting close

Meanwhile, the Eagles have given up 29 completions for 269 yards and two touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Pickett seems to have developed a nice rapport with Freiermuth, as evidenced by his throw to the big tight end on fourth-and-6 earlier in the final drive against the Dolphins. Freiermuth wasn't necessarily open. But the defender had his back to Pickett, so Pickett trusted Freiermuth to come down with the ball.

"If you think about that one, the guy with his back (to the ball) running with Pat and giving him a chance to make a play, putting it out in front and we were able to convert," Pickett said. "It was almost the same thing with Diontae. I wanted to give him a chance to make a play. We weren't on the same page. It's something me and him are working really hard on together to get on the same page. We'll get it right."

That's the give and take involved with a rookie quarterback learning on the job.

Pickett also is learning quickly that stringing together long drives in the NFL is much easier if there are some chunk plays involved.

The Steelers had four drives against the Dolphins that consisted of 10 or more plays. But they amounted to just 10 points.

Adding more splash to the offense would help alleviate that issue – even if it doesn't necessarily come on a deep pass. Sometimes, it's all about ball placement.

"Giving guys balls on the run, where they have an opportunity after the catch, it's not just throwing deep," Pickett said. "In the NFL, we've got to scheme the deep ball. You're not just going to run past these guys. They're playing soft coverage, you can't do it. You get guys the ball on the run and let our athletes be athletes. Get them in space. There are different ways to get splash plays. We're working hard at it."

It's all part of this process.

The Steelers feel they'll get these issues worked out.

"When you put the film up and you see the opportunities that we miss or don't hit for whatever reason, we know they're there," Pickett said. "We do it in practice. We're trying to become more consistent at doing it in the game.