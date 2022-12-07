Pickett excelling against the blitz

"I think we do a great job of going through all the looks during the week," Pickett said. "And just knowing our game plan and where I need to get the ball out if pressure comes up. I think that stuff all goes into it."

"Every team has their own system and how they do things. Here, we have the freedom to turn the protection wherever we want and get everybody going in the right direction," said Cole, who also has played for the Cardinals and Vikings. "It's not like the pass call happens and we're all sliding this way. We have a lot of freedom in our protections. A lot of times, it's me trying to figure it out, and then Kenny changing it if he sees something else or he wants to go somewhere else with the ball. It's always a conjoined effort. Also, the staff has done a really good job this season of coming up with a plan and making things easy on both of us."