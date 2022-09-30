Keeping the faith

Canada cited examples from the Steelers' 29-17 loss on Sept. 22 in Cleveland as evidence of the progress being made while also acknowledging the need for more such work to be done until the Steelers can achieve the results they're seeking.

"We had a 12-play drive the first drive of the second half," Canada noted. "We had a real critical penalty that brought us back and then we had another penalty on third down, that was a tough one. We had a good drive the second drive of the game that we ended up not getting any points on, but we had a couple critical plays to take responsibility for not being close enough. And then we scored two touchdowns and then we had that drive (to start the third quarter).

"After that the game kind of went the way it went. Until we score enough points it doesn't matter."

The Steelers' second drive of the game in Cleveland produced one first down and ended with a 49-yard field goal attempt that missed wide right.

The opening possession of the second half ultimately fizzled on a third-and-5 incompletion that also included wide receiver Chase Claypool being called for offensive pass interference.

The "real critical penalty" Canada referenced was an ineligible downfield flag thrown at offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.