Kazee returns to practice

Safety Damontae Kazee returned to practice on Thursday for the first time this season.

Kazee remains on the Reserve/Injured List, placed there at the start of the season after he was injured against the Detriot Lions in the preseason. The Steelers have a 21-day window to place him on the 53-man roster or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Kazee was signed by the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in May. He is in his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.