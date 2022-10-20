Kazee returns to practice

Oct 20, 2022 at 03:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Safety Damontae Kazee returned to practice on Thursday for the first time this season.

Kazee remains on the Reserve/Injured List, placed there at the start of the season after he was injured against the Detriot Lions in the preseason. The Steelers have a 21-day window to place him on the 53-man roster or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List for the remainder of the season.

Kazee was signed by the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in May. He is in his sixth season, playing his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.

In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defenses and seven forced fumbles.

