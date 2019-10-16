JuJu and 'young JuJu' lead receivers

Oct 16, 2019 at 07:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

As Diontae Johnson continues to show why the Steelers selected him with one of their third-round picks, the 66th overall selection in the draft, JuJu Smith-Schuster smiles at what he sees from the rookie receiver.

"He is a young JuJu, man," said Smith-Schuster with a smile. "I told him that multiple times. He is my son."

When he finished talking, those gathered around him for sound bites smiled as well. And the reason was ironic as Johnson, the 'young JuJu,' is actually almost four months older than Smith-Schuster.

"Oh yeah, that's right," said Smith-Schuster as he walked away laughing.

Johnson has stepped up this season with 20 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns through six games as the team's No. 2 receiver, with his best game against Cincinnati when he caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Smith-Schuster said he helps Johnson as much as he can, being that he was in his shoes just two years ago.

"I have been there," said Smith-Schuster. "I am just doing my best to help him, let him learn the ropes, get his feet wet. He is a smart kid, he knows his plays, he knows what he is doing. He is a playmaker."

He isn't the only playmaker on offense. Smith-Schuster's eyes light up when he talks about how much more potential the offense has.

"There is so much more we can prove," said Smith-Schuster. "Once we get a game where we can complete a lot of runs, a lot of deep routes, a lot of deep passes where it's a balanced offense. We have so much out there. We have so many weapons."

