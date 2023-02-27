Jones signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones spent the 2022 season with the Steelers after being claimed off of waivers, finishing with seven tackles, one pass defensed and three special teams tackles while playing in 17 games.

Jones began the 2021 season with Steelers, but also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars that same season.

Jones, who has played in 32 career games, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.