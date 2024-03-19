Johnston signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year contract.

Johnston, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent the last three years with the Houston Texans. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 NFL Draft, spending three seasons there.

Johnston has played in 95 games, punting 445 times for 21,029 yards, a gross 47.3-yard average, with a net average of 42.4 yards. He has downed 182 punts inside the 20-yard line. He has hit a punt of at least 60 yards in each of his first six seasons.

Johnston appeared in 13 games in 2023, punting 66 times for 3,145 yards, a gross 47.7-yard average. He downed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line, an impressive 45 percent. He nailed a 74-yard punt in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, punting from his own end zone for a career-long, and the longest in Texans history. He punted in both of the Texans postseason games last season, averaging 46 yards in the AFC Wild Card win over the Browns, and 43.4 yards in Divisional Round loss to the Ravens.

In 2022 he led the AFC and tied for second in the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20-yard line, tying a career-high he set in 2021. He ranked first in the AFC with 42.05 percent of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line, and fourth best in the NFL. It was also the fourth highest single season mark in Texans' history. His 42.6-yard net average ranked second in the AFC, while his 48.1-yard gross average ranked third in the AFC.

While with the Eagles he finished fourth in the NFL in punting yards (3,318) and net punting yards (2,2924) in 2020, as well as tying for sixth in the NFL in punts inside the 20-yard line (26). Johnston set single season Eagles' records in gross punting average (48.1) and net punting average (42.7) in 2018.

Johnston played four seasons at Ohio State where he was named Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and was a second-team All-America selection his senior year.