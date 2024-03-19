 Skip to main content
Johnston signed to three-year contract

Mar 19, 2024 at 04:35 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year contract.

Johnston, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, spent the last three years with the Houston Texans. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 NFL Draft, spending three seasons there.

Johnston has played in 95 games, punting 445 times for 21,029 yards, a gross 47.3-yard average, with a net average of 42.4 yards. He has downed 182 punts inside the 20-yard line. He has hit a punt of at least 60 yards in each of his first six seasons.

Johnston appeared in 13 games in 2023, punting 66 times for 3,145 yards, a gross 47.7-yard average. He downed 30 punts inside the 20-yard line, an impressive 45 percent. He nailed a 74-yard punt in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, punting from his own end zone for a career-long, and the longest in Texans history. He punted in both of the Texans postseason games last season, averaging 46 yards in the AFC Wild Card win over the Browns, and 43.4 yards in Divisional Round loss to the Ravens.

In 2022 he led the AFC and tied for second in the NFL with 37 punts inside the 20-yard line, tying a career-high he set in 2021. He ranked first in the AFC with 42.05 percent of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line, and fourth best in the NFL. It was also the fourth highest single season mark in Texans' history. His 42.6-yard net average ranked second in the AFC, while his 48.1-yard gross average ranked third in the AFC.

While with the Eagles he finished fourth in the NFL in punting yards (3,318) and net punting yards (2,2924) in 2020, as well as tying for sixth in the NFL in punts inside the 20-yard line (26). Johnston set single season Eagles' records in gross punting average (48.1) and net punting average (42.7) in 2018.

Johnston played four seasons at Ohio State where he was named Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and was a second-team All-America selection his senior year.

He also attended St. Joseph's College in Newtown, Australia and took part in the Melbourne-based punter/kicker training ground Prokick Australia and was a former Australian Rules football player for Melbourne Football Club.

Related: How He Fits: Cameron Johnston

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Cam Johnston

Steelers signed P Cam Johnston on a three-year contract

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) punts during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
1 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) punts during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) prepares to take the snap during the second half of an NFL pre-season football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
2 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) prepares to take the snap during the second half of an NFL pre-season football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 21-19. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) punts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 21-19. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) speaks with Cleveland Browns assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
4 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) speaks with Cleveland Browns assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) punts the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
5 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) punts the ball during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
6 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) walks off the field during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
7 / 7

Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston (11) walks off the field during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:

Punts
8 at New York Jets, Dec 10, 2023
8 vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct 30, 2022
8 vs. New York Giants, Dec 09, 2019
8 vs. New England Patriots, Nov 17, 2019
7 vs. Denver Broncos, Dec 03, 2023
8 more at 7.

Gross Punting Yards
405 at New York Jets, Dec 10, 2023
387 vs. New York Giants, Dec 09, 2019
387 vs. New England Patriots, Nov 17, 2019
374 vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct 30, 2022
364 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Oct 31, 2021

Gross Punting Avg
60.5 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sep 20, 2020
58.0 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov 05, 2023
56.0 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sep 16, 2018
55.0 at Las Vegas Raiders, Oct 23, 2022
53.6 at Denver Broncos, Sep 18, 2022
1 more at 53.6.

Net Punting Yards
388 at New York Jets, Dec 10, 2023
362 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Oct 31, 2021
356 vs. New York Giants, Dec 09, 2019
344 vs. New England Patriots, Nov 17, 2019
334 vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct 30, 2022

Net Punting Avg
55.0 at Las Vegas Raiders, Oct 23, 2022
53.0 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dec 26, 2021
52.3 at Los Angeles Rams, Dec 16, 2018
51.7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Oct 31, 2021
50.7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov 05, 2023

Longest Punts
74 at Carolina Panthers, Oct 29, 2023
69 vs. Denver Broncos, Dec 03, 2023
69 at Arizona Cardinals, Oct 24, 2021
68 at Tennessee Titans, Sep 30, 2018
67 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Nov 03, 2022

Inside the 20
5 at Chicago Bears, Sep 25, 2022
5 at Tennessee Titans, Nov 21, 2021
5 vs. New York Giants, Dec 09, 2019
4 at Indianapolis Colts, Jan 06, 2024
4 vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec 24, 2023
3 more at 4.

Special Teams Tackles
1 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 03, 2019
1 vs. Detroit Lions, Sep 22, 2019
1 vs. Washington Redskins, Sep 08, 2019
1 at New Orleans Saints, Nov 18, 2018

