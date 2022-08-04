Johnson signed to a new three-year contract

The Steelers signed Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson to a new three-year contract on Thursday. The team did not release details of the contract.

Johnson has played in 47 games in his three seasons, with 39 starts. He has 254 career receptions for 2,764 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has 12 rushes for 109 yards. His 254 receptions (first), 2,764 yards (fourth) and 20 touchdowns (fourth) each rank in the top five among all receivers selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Diontae is not a big talker. He's more of a doer and I can appreciate that," said Coach Mike Tomlin during the team's June minicamp. "I'm aligned with that. Just putting his head down and working every day. He's going to provide quality examples of how to go to work and it's going to aid guys like (George) Pickens in the maturation process because he has visual examples of what he needs to do and how he needs to do it."

Johnson is coming off a 2021 season where he set career-highs in receptions (107), yards (1,161) and touchdown receptions (8). He was the Steelers leading receiver and had three 100-yard games in 2021 and was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, the first time he earned that postseason honor.

In 2020 Johnson played in 15 games, starting 13. He finished the season with 88 receptions for 923 yards and seven touchdowns, adding three carries for 15 yards. Johnson had his best game of the season against Cincinnati in Week 10, when he caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, his first 100-yard receiving game. He followed that up with a career-high 12 receptions for 111 yards one week later against Jacksonville.

Johnson was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 66th player overall. He played in 16 games his rookie season, starting 12. He finished the year with 59 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. His 59 receptions ranked second in Steelers history among rookies and also led all rookies in 2019. He also added four rushes for 41 yards.

Johnson was also a special teams standout, returning 20 punts for 248 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown return, the longest punt return in team history. He led the NFL in punt-return average in 2019 with a 12.4-yard average.