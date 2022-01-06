Transactions

Presented by

Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19 List

Jan 06, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday.

Johnson is the Steelers leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, his first 100 reception season and his first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. Johnson, who has played in 15 games with 14 starts, also has a career-high eight touchdowns.

Green, the team's third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started the first 15 games on the season at center. He didn't play against the Browns on Monday night, active but sitting with a calf injury.

The team also restored defensive tackle Daniel Archibong to the practice squad. He was on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

In addition to Johnson and Green, the Steelers placed cornerback Joe Haden on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday. Haden has started 11 games this season, missing Week 2 with a groin injury and Weeks 11-14 with a foot injury. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler was also placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Haden placed on COVID list, 6 activated

Cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football

news

Steelers make roster moves

Isaiah Buggs was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

news

Schobert, Wormley placed on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed three players on the COVID-19 List, including two defensive starters in Joe Schobert and Chris Wormley
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers activated Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but placed Arthur Maulet on the list
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Chiefs game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves before taking on the Chiefs on Sunday
news

Adams activated from COVID List

Montravius Adams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday
news

Steelers make move ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers place Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List
Advertising