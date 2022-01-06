Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday.

Johnson is the Steelers leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, his first 100 reception season and his first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. Johnson, who has played in 15 games with 14 starts, also has a career-high eight touchdowns.

Green, the team's third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started the first 15 games on the season at center. He didn't play against the Browns on Monday night, active but sitting with a calf injury.

The team also restored defensive tackle Daniel Archibong to the practice squad. He was on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.