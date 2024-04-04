 Skip to main content
Jersey numbers assigned to newest Steelers players

Apr 04, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed or acquired via trade a total of 11 players recently, and now they have been assigned their jersey numbers.

The numbers for three of the players, quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and linebacker Patrick Queen, are confirmed, while others are subject to change.

The full list of numbers is below.

2 Justin Fields
3 Russell Wilson
4 Kyle Allen
5 Cameron Johnston
6 Patrick Queen
11 Van Jefferson
16 Quez Watkins
25 DeShon Elliott
26 Donte Jackson
84 Cordarrelle Patterson
94 Dean Lowry

For the full Steelers numerical roster, click here.

Numbers

