It's a numbers game for new Steelers

The Steelers unveiled jersey numbers for players on Wednesday, including those of the veteran free agents they signed this offseason as well as the team's six draft picks.

Some of the numbers the players have been wearing since high school or college, including Eric Ebron and Stefen Wisniewski, while other players are being introduced to new numbers, including Derek Watt and Chris Wormley.

For the college players, it's the same thing. Second round pick Chase Claypool will wear No. 11, after wearing No. 83 at Notre Dame, while third round selection Alex Highsmith will sport No. 56 in black and gold, after wearing No. 5 at Charlotte.