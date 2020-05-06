It's a numbers game for new Steelers

May 06, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers unveiled jersey numbers for players on Wednesday, including those of the veteran free agents they signed this offseason as well as the team's six draft picks.

Some of the numbers the players have been wearing since high school or college, including Eric Ebron and Stefen Wisniewski, while other players are being introduced to new numbers, including Derek Watt and Chris Wormley.

For the college players, it's the same thing. Second round pick Chase Claypool will wear No. 11, after wearing No. 83 at Notre Dame, while third round selection Alex Highsmith will sport No. 56 in black and gold, after wearing No. 5 at Charlotte.

The rest of the draft pick numbers include fourth round picks Anthony McFarland, who will wear No. 26 after wearing No. 5 at Maryland, and Kevin Dotson, who asked fans to help him pick his No. 69 after wearing Joe Greene's retired No. 75 at Louisiana. Sixth-round pick Antoine Brooks will keep No. 25 that he wore at Maryland, while seventh-round pick will Carlos Davis wear No. 73 after wearing No. 96 at Nebraska.

Veteran Free Agent Numbers
85 - Eric Ebron
44 - Derek Watt
61 - Stefen Wisniewski
95 - Chris Wormley

Rookie Draft Pick Numbers
11- Chase Claypool
56 - Alex Highsmith
26 - Anthony McFarland
69 - Kevin Dotson
25 - Antoine Brooks
73 - Carlos Davis

Drafted ✔️ Jersey numbers ✔️

