Last year, Irish eyes were smiling when the Steelers made history in Dublin, winning the inaugural regular-season NFL game played in Ireland.

A little over a year later, the Steelers returned to Europe for another landmark occasion: the first regular-season game ever held in Paris.

Eamonn Ward, a lifelong Steelers fan and member of the Shamrock Bowl National Champion Louth Mavericks, served as a flag bearer when the Steelers ran onto the field in Dublin.

This year, he made the trip to Paris.

"The NFL's first-ever game in Paris did not disappoint for a Pittsburgh Steelers fan," he said.

"Despite it technically being a home game for the New Orleans Saints, the Black and Gold were out in full force, with Terrible Towels swinging throughout the Stade de France and Steelers legends Mel Blount and Ryan Shazier in attendance. The atmosphere was electric, with Steelers fans traveling from all over the world to represent their team on one of the biggest stages in international football."

"For the traveling Steelers faithful, it was a day to remember—witnessing a historic win at the Stade de France and another memorable chapter in the Steelers' international story. "

"Paris may have been the setting, but for one day it felt like the Steel City had taken over France."

Former Steelers International Fan of the Year Tom McCormack has announced the Will Howard draft pick in recent years and has now seen the team he loves play in Europe in consecutive seasons.

"Here Oui Went!" he said.

"It was great to see so many Steelers fans on our Aer Lingus flight to Paris. Many Paris restaurants and bars were full of American, Mexican, Irish, German, and international fans. Steelers fans easily outnumbered the 'home' Saints fans—those Terrible Towels verified it on TV. Then a win just topped off an incredible few days."

Dave Steele has followed his beloved Steelers for over twenty years in Belfast, a mere 35 miles from the ancestral homeland of the Rooney family.

While his surname helped him pick a team to support, Steele has had many great experiences following the back and gold, with Sunday being no exception.

"Being from Belfast and getting to watch the Steelers win the first-ever NFL game in Paris was something special", he said.

"The Stade de France was packed with Terrible Towels and the Black and Gold felt like the home team all day. Watching Rodgers and the defense grind out that 16-10 win on the big stage made the trip from Belfast worthwhile. I also had the chance to meet Max Starks before the game and he was brilliant —just like the team we all came to support."

It wasn't just about the experience for the fans, with Rodgers and company defeating the Saints 16-10 at Stade de France on Sunday, improving to 5-2 with their third straight victory in what is a very competitive and stacked AFC North through seven weeks.

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass that moved him past Peyton Manning for third on the NFL's all-time list in Paris, while Chris Boswell added three field goals and Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards as the Steelers controlled the ground game and the defence limited the Saints to just 18 rushing yards.

Fans showed out, with 78,488 people in attendance and the Black and Gold presence made the stadium feel far from a true Saints home game.

Flying back to Dublin on Sunday night, it was amazing to see a sea of black and gold jerseys flying back to the Irish capital after a memorable weekend in the French capital.

I am sure that for many, like myself, it brought back some incredible memories from Dublin last year and that excitement of something new.

For fans like Ward, Steele and McCormack, the Paris trip extended a growing Steelers international story that now includes first-ever regular-season wins in both Ireland and France.