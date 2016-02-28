They are what you thought they were (or are they?): Mayock discussed Georgia's Leonard Floyd in the context of a highly-regarded player that could go either way. "He's one of the biggest conversations in this draft," Mayock said. "I love his athletic ability. I love his ability to get off the edge and get to the quarterback. I get frustrated because he struggles against the run and I feel like against quality (offensive) tackles he gets stuck. I know how fast he is but can he convert that speed to power? If you like him he's going to be a Top 15 pick. If you don't like him it's because he's underpowered and you're worried he'll be the next Barkevious Mingo or Dion Jordan."

Intangibles vs. measurables: Mayock cited Temple's Tyler Matakevich as a prospect who plays better than he performs in drills. "I'm intrigued to see where he gets drafted," Mayock said. "He's not going to test well. When you put a helmet on and instincts take over it's a completely different animal. He had 493 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven interceptions, he'll play special teams. He's one of those guys you give a shot. He's a good football player."