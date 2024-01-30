Inconsistent but combustible

It was a challenging campaign for the passing game in a 2023 season that included wide receiver Diontae Johnson missing four games, offensive coordinator Matt Canada being relieved of his duties mid-season and three quarterbacks starting at least two games.

The Steelers ended up 25th in the NFL in passing (at 186.1 yards per game, well below the league average of 218.9), and they never surpassed 300 yards through the air in a game.

But they had their moments.

And when they did, the Steelers were splashy and spectacular.

Following is a look back at five of the most memorable completions in 2023:

1-Mason Rudolph, 86 yards, Dec. 23, Cincinnati:

Probably only Rudolph truly understands what his lightning-in-a-bottle touchdown pass to wide receiver George Pickens meant to Rudolph and to a Steelers' offense that had been struggling but would go on to finish strong down the stretch and help will the Steelers into the postseason.

But the reaction suggested they play meant a great deal, individually and collectively.

Second-and-4 from the Steelers' 14-yard line, the second offensive snap of the first start at quarterback for Rudolph since 2021 and the first in what would become a run of four such assignments. Rudolph accepted a shotgun snap and immediately looked for Pickens, who beat press coverage from cornerback D.J. Turner and ran a slant behind tight end Connor Heyward's out-route. Pickens caught the ball at the 24, eluded safety Dax Hill, who had taken a bad angle, then turned on the Jets and easily outdistanced the Bengals defense all the way to the end zone.

Rudolph head-butted Heyward in celebration. Pickens did the "Nestea Plunge" in the end zone, where he was surrounded by tight end Darnell Washington, Johnson and wide receiver Allen Robinson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, offensive tackle Broderick Jones, center Mason Cole and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, who had wasted no time getting onto the field for the upcoming extra point.

Rudolph eventually showed up and head-butted Cole.

Jones flexed in the end zone.

And it was pure elation in the stands at Acrisure Stadium.