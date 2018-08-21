In a familiar position

Aug 21, 2018 at 05:00 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs pray mid-field following a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

It's been "business as usual" for Landry Jones this preseason, just as Jones had anticipated all along.

The drafting of quarterback Mason Rudolph on the third round back in April didn't turn up the heat on Jones, who's entering his sixth NFL season.

The presence of second-year pro Josh Dobbs, a fourth-round selection in 2017, likewise didn't make Jones' position any more difficult to maintain.

But nor was there any less pressure to perform when necessary.

"That's kind of what it is for a backup quarterback," Jones had assessed upon reporting to Saint Vincent College. "They're going to bring someone in every year, it doesn't matter if they draft a guy or (sign) someone in free agency.

"Any time they bring anybody in there's always that sense of anxiety about, 'Am I going to have a job? Am I going to make the team?'"

Such concerns don't appear to apply any longer for Jones, who has started a combined five games over the last three seasons.

He went 4-for-4 passing for 83 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and compiled a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the preseason opener on Aug. 9 at Philadelphia.

The Steelers didn't even bother to play Jones last Thursday night at Green Bay.

PHOTOS: Practice - Titans Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 3 preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Bud Dupree
1 / 39

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva
2 / 39

Alejandro Villanueva

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joshua Dobbs
3 / 39

Joshua Dobbs

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sean Davis
4 / 39

Sean Davis

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Golden
5 / 39

Malik Golden

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
6 / 39

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
7 / 39

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
8 / 39

Ben Roethlisberger

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Keion Adams
9 / 39

Keion Adams

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Anthony Chickillo
10 / 39

Anthony Chickillo

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Scotland-Williamson
11 / 39

Christian Scotland-Williamson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyson Alualu
12 / 39

Tyson Alualu

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Tevin Jones
13 / 39

Tevin Jones

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Keion Adams
14 / 39

Keion Adams

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
15 / 39

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt
16 / 39

Stephon Tuitt

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Farrington Huguenin
17 / 39

Farrington Huguenin

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
18 / 39

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter
19 / 39

Joey Porter

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Terrell Edmunds
20 / 39

Terrell Edmunds

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
21 / 39

Bud Dupree

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Morgan Burnett
22 / 39

Morgan Burnett

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Alejandro Villanueva and Jake Rodgers
23 / 39

Alejandro Villanueva and Jake Rodgers

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sean Davis
24 / 39

Sean Davis

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
25 / 39

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Golden
26 / 39

Malik Golden

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
27 / 39

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
28 / 39

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Sean Davis
29 / 39

Sean Davis

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Griffey
30 / 39

Trey Griffey

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Vince Williams
31 / 39

Vince Williams

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jarvion Franklin
32 / 39

Jarvion Franklin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kameron Canaday
33 / 39

Kameron Canaday

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin
34 / 39

Mike Tomlin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jarvion Franklin
35 / 39

Jarvion Franklin

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Thomas
36 / 39

Justin Thomas

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Hunter and Artie Burns
37 / 39

Justin Hunter and Artie Burns

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Damoun Patterson
38 / 39

Damoun Patterson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Javon Hargrave
39 / 39

Javon Hargrave

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That continued a preseason during which Jones hasn't gotten "as much opportunity as I've been used to."

And that suggests, in the event there had been a legitimate question about the No. 2 spot at quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger entering training camp there may not have been the Steelers have already seen enough to know what they have in Jones.

"I would hope so," he said. "You just really don't know. I think you always have a little bit of uncertainty until that Saturday at 4 p.m., whenever they have to turn those (53-man) rosters in."

Jones' command of the offense has been on display since the Packers game, including on Sunday night in the "Family Fest" practice at Heinz Field.

He capped a two-minute series with a thread-the-needle, 21-yard touchdown pass down the seam to tight end Jesse James, who had managed to find just enough space between safety Jordan Dangerfield and inside linebacker Jon Bostic.

The assigned task for the offense had been to drive 60 yards for a touchdown in 1:52 with the benefit of one timeout. Jones ended up 4-for-5 on the march. He hit James over the middle, (for 7 yards), running back James Conner on a check-down (for 7 yards), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey on a crossing route (for a gain of 25), and then failed to connect with Smith-Schuster (cornerback Joe Haden came up with a pass defensed) prior to the scoring strike.

There was still 1:09 left on the clock when Jones found James to end it.

"Jesse made a great play on that, too," Jones said. "I tried to give him a nice, high ball in the back of the end zone. He went up and got it.

"It's always more fun to throw into a crowd, right? It looks cooler."

Roethlisberger describes Jones as "a guy that obviously can play, can come in, can get you out of a game, can start a game."

But beyond that, Roethlisberger values Jones as "someone that I trust.

"If I ask a question, he's going to know that answer," Roethlisberger maintained just before the Steelers broke camp. "'Hey Landry, what was that coverage? What did you see?'

"I may be looking left and I'll ask him what happened on the right side and I trust what he's going to tell me."

It's an aspect of his role Jones appreciates and embraces.

"You have to build relationships with people," he said. "That's a part of being a backup and that's the unspoken thing that people don't always see. It's not always the most talented guy that will get into that role. It's a guy that can handle a gameplan, a guy that the starting quarterback trusts and has a relationship with.

"I've been through a lot of games with Ben. We've just kind of developed that rapport with one another."

Related Content

news

Labriola on the loss to the Chiefs

Because it made too few plays like this one by Washington, the offense didn't hold up its end
news

Ben: 'I'm proud to play with these guys'

Ben Roethlisberger talked about how special it was to play with a group that fought through the entire season
news

Steelers fall to Chiefs, 42-21

Steelers unable to keep up with Chiefs, exit playoffs after loss
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC
news

What went right, wrong at Chiefs

The highs and lows from the Steelers/Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium
news

Steelers inactives Wild Card Round vs. Chiefs

Find out who is in, who is out as the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium
news

Tomlin on aborted plays, Harvin, 7 vs. 15

Ben doesn't necessarily have to out-play Mahomes to give his team a chance to win
news

Steelers at Chiefs: How to watch/listen to the game

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers Wild Card Round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs
news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 16

Witherspoon's play since the trade should merit consideration for a contract extension
news

Watch the 84 Lumber Mike Tomlin Show

Saturday show airs live locally on KDKA, archived on YouTube
news

Steelers activate Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster was activated from the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Sunday's Wild Card Round game
news

Updated: Wild Card Round Injury Report (Chiefs)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for the Wild Card Round
Advertising