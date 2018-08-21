In a familiar position

That continued a preseason during which Jones hasn't gotten "as much opportunity as I've been used to."

And that suggests, in the event there had been a legitimate question about the No. 2 spot at quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger entering training camp there may not have been the Steelers have already seen enough to know what they have in Jones.

"I would hope so," he said. "You just really don't know. I think you always have a little bit of uncertainty until that Saturday at 4 p.m., whenever they have to turn those (53-man) rosters in."

Jones' command of the offense has been on display since the Packers game, including on Sunday night in the "Family Fest" practice at Heinz Field.

He capped a two-minute series with a thread-the-needle, 21-yard touchdown pass down the seam to tight end Jesse James, who had managed to find just enough space between safety Jordan Dangerfield and inside linebacker Jon Bostic.

The assigned task for the offense had been to drive 60 yards for a touchdown in 1:52 with the benefit of one timeout. Jones ended up 4-for-5 on the march. He hit James over the middle, (for 7 yards), running back James Conner on a check-down (for 7 yards), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey on a crossing route (for a gain of 25), and then failed to connect with Smith-Schuster (cornerback Joe Haden came up with a pass defensed) prior to the scoring strike.

There was still 1:09 left on the clock when Jones found James to end it.