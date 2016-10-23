Presented by

How to watch/listen to the Steelers vs. Patriots

Oct 23, 2016 at 01:55 AM

Don't miss a minute of the action ... below are all of the ways that you can follow the Steelers on game day!

WATCH

  • CBS - Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Phil Simms (color analyst) and Tracey Wolfson (sideline) are on the call.
  • Watch locally on KDKA-Channel 2
  • Watch replays of all games online with NFL Gamepass

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Pregame programming begins at 12:25 p.m. ET; Game coverage begins at 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst) and Craig Wolfley (sideline) are on the call
  • SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. You can also listen to the broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the Mobile App stream.
  • Also listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates.

CONNECT

EN ESPANOL

  • Puedes escuchar la transmisión del partido de los Steelers en radio en español desde cualquier parte del mundo en Steelers.com.  Fernando Von Rossum y Luis Rodriguez les traen toda la acción en español.
