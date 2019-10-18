How to watch/listen to Steelers vs. Dolphins on MNF

Don't miss a minute of the Steelers-Colts action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow the Steelers on game day!
WATCH
- TV coverage: ESPN (Locally WTAE-TV).
- Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.
- Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Booger McFarland (analyst) & Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.
- A live stream of this week's Steelers game will be available on Yahoo Sports (mobile browser or app), Steelers mobile site for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY) and on the official app of the Steelers. Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and mobile app users attempting to access the live stream should make sure to "Allow Location Access" (Settings > Privacy > Location Service > Safari) prior to accessing the live stream.
- Watch replays of all NFL regular season games online with NFL Gamepass.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:20 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:20 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline reporter) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to the game broadcast from anywhere in the world on a desktop computer at Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for both Mobile Web users and Mobile App users. Please make sure to turn on location services to see if the game broadcast stream is available in your area.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for the Game Day Blog, up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
EN ESPANOL
- Acompáñanos durante toda la temporada en Steelers.com/espanol para todas las noticias de los Steelers en tu idioma.
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión de cada partido en el Steelers Radio en español desde cualquier parte del mundo en Steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Luis Rodríguez y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo de Steelers Radio este domingo. Luis está entrando a su quinta temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos es periodista deportivo con 15 años de experiencia y está entrando a su segunda temporada como play by play de Steelers en español.
- ¿Quieres saber más? Síguenos en Twitter e Instagram @acereros, o en la página oficial del equipo en Facebook.
STEELERS SPECIAL AT PIZZA HUT
- Buy the Steelers Special at Pizza Hut for a chance to play video games with JuJu on Heinz Field
- Steelers Special: Large 3-Topping Pizza and 8 Breaded Bone-Out Wings
- Legal: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Must be a legal residents of PA, 18+. Visit https://bit.ly/2YSBuDw for full rules. Sponsored by Pizza Hut, LLC, 7100 Corporate Drive, Plano, Texas 75024.