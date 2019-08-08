How to watch/listen to Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Aug 08, 2019 at 05:00 AM

Don't miss a minute of the Steelers-Buccaneers action ... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow the Steelers on game day!

WATCH

  • Local broadcast on KDKA-TV – Game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET; Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on KDKA-TV; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game on KDKA-TV
  • Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color) and Missi Matthews (sideline) are on the call.
  • Not in the Pittsburgh market? Click here to see a list of the Steelers preseason TV network affiliates.
  • In addition, fans located in most Steelers preseason affiliate markets can watch Steelers preseason football on Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply. A link will be provided at a later date to see if this live stream is available in your market.
  • And now for the first time, fans located in the Pittsburgh market area can also watch Steelers preseason football on the Steelers Official Mobile App. Just download the app for free and enjoy the game on your iPhone or Android device. Once again, NFL geographical restrictions apply.
  • Not in any of the Steelers preseason TV affiliate markets? Watch LIVE preseason games and replays of all regular season games online with NFL GamePass.
  • The game will also be broadcast on NFL Network.

LISTEN

  • Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 3:30 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
  • Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst) and Craig Wolfley (sideline) are on the call.
  • Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM.
  • The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
  • The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to the game broadcast on SNR from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the Mobile App stream.

CONNECT

EN ESPANOL

  • Comencemos esta temporada 2019 juntos, y acompáñanos en Steelers.com/español.
  • Si estas en México, podrás ver los cuatro partidos de pretemporada de los Steelers en Steelers.com.
  • ¿Quieres saber más? Síguenos en Twitter @acereros, o en la página oficial del equipo en Facebook, y Steelers.com. El día del partido compartiremos el enlace que te permitirá ver la transmisión por tu computadora solamente en México.
  • También, puedes escuchar la transmisión de cada partido en el Steelers Radio en español desde cualquier parte del mundo en Steelers.com/espanol.
  • Luis Rodríguez y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo de Steelers Radio durante la pretemporada. Luis está entrando a su quinta temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Arturo está entrando a su segunda temporada como comentarista para Steelers en español.

PIZZA HUT BLACK AND GOLD SPECIAL

  • $7.99 Large 3-Topping Pizza, Carryout Only (this deal is valid nationally).

