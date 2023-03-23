Holcomb ready to see Terrible Towels waving again

"I don't remember the team or who we were playing but I mean, all I can remember is like the Terrible Towels and everyone is going crazy," he said. "I just remember the atmosphere and how crazy it was."

If Holcomb, who was signed to a three-year deal by the Steelers last week, has any question if the stadium is still like that, he needed only ask Trubisky, his college roommate at the University of North Carolina.

In fact, through Trubisky, signed by the Steelers last year, Holcomb got to meet several of his new teammates.

"I got to know a lot of the guys through Mitch you know, because Mitch lives 10 minutes from me right now," Holcomb said. "We hang out a lot and I met some of the guys this offseason through them coming and hanging out with Mitch. And you know, it's been one of those things where we've always talked about it, you know, how cool it'd be to be teammates."

They don't have to talk about it any more. It's now a reality.

A fifth-round pick of the Commanders in 2019, Holcomb has appeared in 50 career games, with 48 of them being starts.

He's twice topped 100 tackles in a season, doing so in his rookie season and then again in 2021, when he had a career-high 145. Holcomb also has 4.5 career sacks, three interceptions and 10 pass defenses.